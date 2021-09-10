Beware! Heart Problems Among Young People Are Rising; Practice Yoga For A Healthy Heart

Heart attacks were once thought to be largely an issue for the elderly. A heart attack in someone under the age of 40 was extremely uncommon. One in every five heart attack sufferers is now under the age of 40. Here's another worrying fact to underscore the issue: Having a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s is more common. Reports have suggested that between 2000 and 2016, the rate of heart attacks in this young age group climbed by 2% every year.

Your heart works constantly to keep you alive and is easily your most valuable organ. If you want to protect the heart, all it takes is a simple set of lifestyle practices that are healthy. Your heart is extremely vital, and even the tiniest of complications can cause fatalities or a serious threat to your life. If you do not pay attention to your heart's health, it could lead to heart-related problems, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stress, and anxiety etc.

Yoga For Heart

Here are simple and easy yoga practices that you can introduce in your daily life. This ensures that your heart remains healthy for your overall well being. With the addition of small but effective lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, getting sufficient sleep, nutrition, exercise and practising meditation, you can benefit your heart and your physical and mental well being.

Hridaya Mudra

A powerful mudra, the Hridaya Mudra is also called Apan Vayu Mudra or Mritsanjeevani Mudra. It is known to help as first aid for heart attacks.

Steps

Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight. You can also sit on a chair with your back straight

Join the tip of your index finger to gently touch the base of your thumb. Touch the tips of your middle, ring and thumb fingers.

Straighten your little finger

Do this with both hands and place the back of your palms on your knees

Close your eyes and direct your attention to your breath

Prana Mudra

Steps

Tips of the ring plus a little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb

All other fingers must be extended straight

Breathe in and exhale for the same duration

Perform the inhale and breathe out (by sound chanting)

If the condition is chronic, hold this mudra once in the morning and once in the evening for 15 minutes

Sanjeevani Mudra

Steps

Extend the arms forward, palms up

Fold your index finger in towards the centre of your palm

Cross your thumb over the index finger

Touch the tip of the thumb to the tips of the middle and ring fingers

Keep little finger straight

Keep elbows straight

Asanas

Vajrasana - This yoga pose can be done on a full stomach

Gently drop your knees down. Rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths

Anandasana

Lie down on your back. Stretch out your arms. Keep your palms facing up. Inhale deeply and fill your lungs with air. While exhaling, relax your entire body.

Practice Surya Namaskar

The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation is best practised early in the morning before sunrise. This is for physical and mental strength and makes your heart dynamic in its health.

Along with following a holistic physical exercise such as yoga, stay away from unhealthy habits that can cause damage to your heart. Avoid excessive smoking, drinking, and stress. All this puts a lot of burden on your heart functioning.

(With inputs by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)