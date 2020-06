Plank pose works your entire body. It engages your arms, your legs, and all of your abs. © Shutterstock.

When the lockdown gets over, you may want to throw yourself into a pool to beat the heat. But are you ready to sport the swimming suit? We are not promoting a bikini body, a controversial concept that makes many women take extreme measures to slim down. Love your body and wear whatever makes you feel the best. Having a toned body is not just about looking good in that swimming suit, but you will feel stronger, happier, more energetic and confident too. Most people would think of hitting the gym to ready their body for the summer, but thanks to lockdown, it’s not possible now. But there are other ways to get back in shape. The best and the easiest one is Yoga. Practising yoga will not only help keep you in shape but also increase your strength and flexibility this summer. Also Read - Long working hours strain your eyes: 4 yoga workouts to try

For those who are looking to get fit in a low intensity way, yoga is the right choice. Here are some easy yet effective yoga poses that will tone your entire body this summer. Also Read - Yoga could help boost your mood: 3 inversion poses that can do the trick

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho mukha svanasana)

This yoga pose especially stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves, arches of the feet and hands. It will help strengthen and tone the arms and legs. Also Read - World Hypertension Day 2020: Why yoga is a must for managing prehypertension

How to do it

Start with the mountain pose (standing position)

Bend and reach your hands down to the floor

Walk your hands out about three to four feet in front of your toes.

Placing your palms firmly on the ground, lift your hips up toward the sky and press back into your heels

Keep a slight bend in your knees so that your heels can stay flat to the ground

Keeping your gaze toward your legs, press your chest toward your thighs to create a nice flat back.

Stay in this pose for 1 to 3 minutes.

Then rest in child’s pose.

Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

This pose works the whole body, from your pelvic girdle to your shoulder girdle as well as your legs. It helps tone your deltoids, entire abdominal wall and quadriceps.

How to do it

Come into a high push-up position

Your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder width

Make sure your hips in line with the rest of your body

Keep your gaze a few inches in front of your fingertips

Your head, neck and back should create a straight line

Hold the position for 20 seconds

As you get more comfortable with the move, hold it for as long as you can.

Upward-Facing Dog Pose (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

This yoga pose improves posture and strengthens the spine, arms and wrists. Further, it opens the chest, stretches shoulders and abdomen, and firms the buttocks.

How to do it