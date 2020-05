Halasana provides compression to the neck and stimulates the abdominal and thyroid glands. It also reduces stress and fatigue.

Thyroid disorders are quite common today. This is a medical condition that affects the function of the thyroid gland. It happens when your thyroid gland either produces too much of the thyroxine hormone or too little of it. This hormone is essential for digestion, heart and muscle function, brain development and maintenance of bones. If you have a deficiency of this hormone, you have hypothyroidism. On the other hand, if your body is producing too much of this hormone, you have hyperthyroidism. Also Read - Yoga asanas that can keep you cool this summer

Common symptoms of thyroid disorders include fatigue, weight gain or loss, sensitivity to cold, slow or very fast heart rate, dry skin and constipation or diarrhea. Symptoms depend on whether you have hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. But one common symptom in both is swelling in the neck. This is known as goiter. If you have this disorder, you need to consult a doctor. Proper medication can control and reverse this condition. Other than medication, lifestyle and dietary medication also play a role. One way of controlling this hormonal condition is by regular performance of yoga. Also Read - Yoga workouts: Effective poses for the chronic couch potato

Here, let us look at a few yoga asanas that can help you deal with both types of thyroid disorders. Also Read - Boost immunity and lung power: Make pranayama a part of your daily life

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

This pose stretches the neck and stimulates the thyroid glands. It also lowers stress levels and reduces the stiffness of muscles and joints besides relaxing the body and improving your mood.

How to do it:

Lie down on the floor on your back.

Rise your upper body on your elbows with your forearms flat on the mat and your upper arms perpendicular to the floor.

Now slide your body toward the back of the mat while keeping your forearms in place and puffing up your chest by rolling your shoulders back and tucking your shoulder blades onto your back.

Press your palms into the mat. You can tuck your hands under your butt if that feels like a more stable position for them.

Lower the top of your head back until it comes to the floor, opening your throat.

Keep your legs engaged and your toes active throughout.

Now, to release this position, put pressure on your forearms and raise your head off the floor and release your upper body to the mat.

Halasana (Plough Pose)

This provides compression to the neck and stimulates the abdominal and thyroid glands. It also reduces stress and fatigue.

How to do it:

Lie down on your back and lift your legs to 90 degrees.

Lift your butt and putting pressure on your abs, bring your feet up and over your head until your toes touch the floor behind your head. Keep your legs straight.

Interlace your fingers behind the back and straighten your arms.

Keep the neck straight and look upward.

You may find it difficult to breath because the diaphragm is compressed. Hold the position as long as you can.

Slowly and gently come back to the starting position.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This yoga asana calms the brain and reduces anxiety and improves the digestion system.

How to do it:

Lie down on your back, bend your knees and place your feet on the floor hip-width apart.

Your ankles and knees must be in a straight line and your arms by your side with palms facing downwards.

Inhale and lift your back off the floor.

Roll in your shoulders and let your chin touch your chest.

Support your weight with your shoulders, feet, and arms.

Tighten your buttocks and keep your thighs parallel to each other on the floor.

Interlace your fingers and push your hands harder to the ground to lift your torso higher.

Hold the posture for at least a minute while breathing slowly and deeply.

Exhale and release the pose.