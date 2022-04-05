Ayush Ministry To Celebrate ‘Yoga Amrit Mahotsav’ On World Health Day

On World Health Day, a grand program will be held for demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol in the backdrop of 15th August Park, Lal Quila, Delhi.

The Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days' countdown programme wherein 100 organizations are promoting yoga in 100 places/cities. On 7th April 2022, which is also the World Health Day, and 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY), a grand program is scheduled for demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol in the backdrop of 15th August Park, Lal Quila, Delhi from 6.30 AM to 8.00 AM.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is expected to be the Chief Guest of the program. In addition, the event will be graced by the presence of the Ministers of Government of India, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent Sports Celebrities, and Yoga Gurus.

International Day of Yoga to be observed at 75 iconic sites

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "As you are aware, at the initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the IDY. This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural and spiritual heritage. The Ministry of Ayush is the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga. Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a Mass Yoga Demonstration which is led by Hon'ble Prime Minister himself. The preparations for IDY-2022 are already under way."

It is worth mentioning that 75 days' countdown is an important event in observation of International day of Yoga every year. The Ministry hopes to inspire a "Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing" through Yoga in the 75 -day countdown to IDY-2022.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY-2022 is gaining momentum.