Yoga is a great way of keeping fit and healthy. It helps you lose weight in the right manner and also prevents many ailments. It can also help you deal with a range of health conditions including back pain, sinus infections and mental disorders like stress and anxiety to name a few. But, to get all the benefits of yoga, you have to do it the right way. That is why there is so much stress on learning the correct techniques from a certified yoga teacher. But unfortunately, many people try to do this on their own and end up getting seriously injured. This often happens because the asanas look easy and doable. But don’t get fooled by this. When it comes to the asanas, there are many rules that you have to follow including breathing techniques meant for each asana. Here, we will look at a few common mistakes that most people are guilty of making while doing yoga. Also Read - Yoga for diabetes: 3 asanas that will help keep your blood sugar levels under control

Holding your breath for too long

Yoga puts a lot of emphasis on the flow of breath to and from the lungs. While performing each asana, you have to consciously inhale and exhale effortlessly. But it is not safe to hold your breath for too long and this is a common mistake that many people make. Please know that the lo gest that you can safely hold your breath is for about 1-2 minutes. More than this will lead to a deficiency in the flow of oxygen to your brain. Fainting is a common outcome of holding your breath for too long. But it can also lead to seizures and, in rare cases, brain damage. Moreover, it can cause abnormalities in your heart. So, be mindful about your breathing while doing yoga. Also Read - Best yoga asanas to deal with thyroid disorders

Not placing the palms properly on the floor

There are many yoga asanas, like the downward facing dog, that requires you to go down on your hands and knees. Sometimes, while doing this asana, you may find that your palms lift off the floor. This is a serious mistake as it can cause wrist injury. Always keep your palms flat on the ground throughout the duration of the asana. You may find that spreading out your fingers help. Also Read - Yoga asanas that can keep you cool this summer

Resting your foot on the inside of the knee

There are some standing poses in yoga. For example, in the tree pose, you have to stand on one foot and raise the other. Many people rest their raised foot on the back side of the standing foot. This can cause knee injury and you may also be in danger of losing your balance and falling down, in which case you will end up hurting yourself more. Be sure to always place your raised foot either above or below the knee to avoid the risk of injury.

Going too low in plank asanas

Yoga has some planks too. There are some asanas where you have to assume the plank position. One example is the Chaturanga Dandasana. This is a relatively easy pose and this is why most people make the mistake of going too low while performing this asana. This can lead to shoulder injury, lower back pain and posture problems. Be sure to go only half down. Keep your elbows at a 90-degree angle to be safe.