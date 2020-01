If you want to preserve your health and bring down your risk of chronic diseases, you need to weight your weight back to normal levels. There are some yoga poses that can help you do this. @Shutterstock

Obesity has assumed epidemic proportions today. It is a state when your body weight is way above the normal range. Being obese is not good for you. This condition can increase your risk of many chronic conditions including diabetes, heart diseases and stroke. This is much more than a cosmetic problem. And, there is a huge difference between being overweight and being obese. You are obese if you are morbidly overweight. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 1.9 billion people were overweight and 650 million were obese globally. This premier organisation also says that at least 2.8 million people each year die as a result of being overweight or obese. The prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. Once associated with high-income countries, obesity is now also prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, says WHO.

If you wan to preserve your health and bring down your risk of chronic diseases, you need to weight your weight back to normal levels. There are some yoga poses that can help you do this. But consult your doctor before trying any of these asanas if you have any chronic health conditions.

Hardya Gati

This is a great exercise for overall physical well-being. It is just running on the spot. While running, move your hands in a similar motion as rail engine ballets. Breathe normally and keep your spine, neck and shoulder straight. Start by doing it for 10 minutes and increase time according to your comfort.

Agnisar Kriya

Sit down on the floor with your legs folded or in the vajrasna pose. Place your hands on your knees and close your eyes. Relax. Straighten your arms and lean forward. Exhale completely. Contract and expand the abdominal muscles rapidly for as long as it is possible to hold your breath. Relax and breathe normally. Repeat 10 more times.

Trikonasana

Stand straight with your feet firmly on the group. It should be one meter apart with your toes facing forward. Place the palms of your hands on each side of the waist with the fingers pointing downwards. Now slowly bend to the right from the waist. Slide your right hand down along the outside of the right thigh as far as possible to touch the right foot. Stay in this position for some time. Relax. Repeat 5 times. The perform all the steps on the left side.