Many of our Bollywood stars and celebrities have been staying busy during the COVID-19 lockdown by working on their fitness and training regime. They have also been posting frequently on social media the challenges that they are giving themselves and the exercises they are performing to keep fit and healthy. Actor Mandira Bedi is no different. It is well known that she is a fitness freak. Bedi has been consistently giving her fans fitness goals since before the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, she took to Instagram to share Adho Mukha Svanasana pose. Looking comfortable in blue sports bra and tights, Bedi is seen performing this pose in her balcony in the post. Also Read - Strike these easy yoga poses at home to keep depression away

In the Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward Dog Pose, you need to put your head down to touch the floor while the weight of your body rests on your palms and feet. This pose is also a part of the Surya Namaskar and comes with several benefits. Other than building endurance and strengthening the shoulders, it also helps your fight osteoporosis and makes your arms and legs strong. This is also a great stress buster. There are many other yoga asanas that can help you beat stress and tension. Let us take a look at a few of them.

Balasana

Balasana is also known as the child’s pose and this is a great asana that helps in relieving stress and anxiety. This is basically a resting pose.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor and touch your big toes together and sit on your heels.

Separate your knees about as wide as your hips.

Bend forward with arms by your side and rest your forehead on the mat.

Take long breathes and stay in this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Viparita Karani

This is an inverted pose so do it only after consulting a doctor. This pose also helps in getting good sleep.

How to do it:

Lie down on your back and rest the legs straight on a wall.

Watch the ceiling and stay in this pose for a few minutes.

Stay in this pose for around 15 minutes to feel relaxed.

Eka pada pranamasana

This is a balancing asana. It helps the practitioner to maintain a sense of balance and equilibrium and also strengthens the leg muscles.

How to do it:

Stand upright and bend the right leg, placing the sole on the inside of the left leg.

Bring your palms together in front of your chest in prayer.

Stay in this position for 1 to 3 minutes and then change to your other leg.

Keep your eyes closed throughout and focus entirely on your balancing.

Paschimottanasana

This seated forward bend pose can help you unwind after a hard day’s work. It stimulates circulation, calms the mind and relieves stress.

How to do it:

Sit down with legs straight in front of you.

Raise your hands with back aligned and slowly lower down the hands and forehead towards the knees.

You can place your hands on your knees and bend forward as much as possible too.