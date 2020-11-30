Epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by recurrent seizures and it is generally caused by a sudden rush of electrical activity in the brain. Common symptoms of this disorder are strange sensations in the body loss of consciousness shaking stiffing of the body etc. Some studies have shown that yoga might be helpful for those with epilepsy and reduce its symptoms. Here is how yoga for epilepsy works. Yoga For Epilepsy When you practice yoga it causes the stimulation of the parasympathetic nervous system which can help reduce the frequency of epileptic seizures. Stress is also a trigger for epilepsy.