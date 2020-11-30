Epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by recurrent seizures, and it is generally caused by a sudden rush of electrical activity in the brain. Common symptoms of this disorder are strange sensations in the body, loss of consciousness, shaking, stiffing of the body, etc. Some studies have shown that yoga might be helpful for those with epilepsy and reduce its symptoms. Here is how yoga for epilepsy works. Also Read - Yes, seizures may be predicted in people with epilepsy

Yoga For Epilepsy

When you practice yoga, it causes the stimulation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which can help reduce the frequency of epileptic seizures. Stress is also a trigger for epilepsy. Practising yoga can lower the levels of cortisol in your system and make you calm. It also impacts the levels of anxiety and depression associated with Epilepsy. While these yoga poses may work, it is essential to consult a doctor before incorporating these poses in your daily routine.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Sit on a yoga mat with your legs crossed and back straight. Place your hands with your palms facing upwards. Now, fold your index fingers in a way such that their tips touch the tip of your thumbs. Exhale through your nose and pull your stomach in towards your spine. When you loosen your stomach muscles, you will automatically breathe in. Contract your stomach muscles again and exhale. Your stomach muscles should be doing the work of pushing out and pulling in air.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Sit on your heels while your knees touch the ground. Keep your knees hip-width apart. Now, slowly bend forward by lowering your forehead to touch the floor, breathe out as you do so. Keep your palms alongside your body. Now, take your arms in the front and slowly press your chest on your thighs. Hold for 45 seconds and raise your upper body to return to the initial position.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor and forehead resting on the ground. Press the tops of the feet and thighs into the floor. Inhale and lift the chest off the floor. Keep your shoulders relaxed. Hold the pose for 2-3 full breaths. Now, exhale and lower yourself back onto the ground.

Shalabhasana (Locust Pose)

Lie down on your tummy on a yoga mat. Place your head to one side and your arms by your side, with your palms facing upwards. Now, move your hands under your thighs and press your palms into your thighs. Place your chin on the floor and tilt your head back. Stay in this position for a while. Put both your hands beneath the stomach and raise the feet as high as possible. Your chest should slightly touch the ground. Hold this pose for as long as you can hold your breath.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on a yoga mat. Now, press your chin onto the floor, so that it is flat on the stomach. Place both hands on either side of our pelvis. Push your tailbone downwards while keeping your upper body upright. Inhale and tilt your head back. Now, lean back and place your palms on the soles of your feet. Hold this pose for about 20 seconds. Now exhale and come back to the initial position.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Start by lying on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Now, straighten your legs and place your arms on either side. Place your hands under each hip. Breathe out and bend your elbows and push your upper body off the floor. Raise your chest and tilt your head backwards. Hold the pose for five counts and inhale as you go back to the starting position.