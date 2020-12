Naukasana or the boat pose can be a great way to tone your abs. The asana can give a complete body workout. @Shutterstock

Getting a flat belly is no joke and many people have tried different methods to get rid of their abdominal flat. But if you spare just half an hour every morning or, for that matter, any time of the day, you can easily get washboard abs. There are some specific yoga asanas that can give you a flat tummy in no time. You just have to know how to do these the right way. Here, we reveal the 5 best yoga asanas that are guaranteed to give you a flat belly in under a week.

Ardha Purvottanasana

This pose is also known as Reverse Table-Top Pose. It works the abs and tones it in no time.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent.

Put your arms palms down a little behind your back.

Putting pressure on your palms and feet, lift up your body up. Your head and your knees must be in a straight line.

Feel the pressure on your abs.

Hold this for about 30 seconds or as long as you are comfortable.

Dhanurasana

Also called the Bow Pose, this yoga asana is one of the best if you want a flat belly.

How to do it

Lie down on your back with hands extended over your head. You must form a straight line from your heels to the tips of your fingers.

Now, lift up your hands and feet at the same time putting pressure on your stomach.

Bend your knees and bring them towards your chest by hugging your feet just below the knees.

Hold this position for about 30 seconds and gradually increase the time.

Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

This yoga asana, also called the One-Legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose, is another good pose for washboard abs. It also helps in balancing your body.

How to do it

Get down on all fours and balance your body with your palms and knees.

List and extend one leg behind you.

Now bring the extended leg under your abs. You will feel the pressure on your stomach.

Do this 7 time and then repeat with the other leg.

Naukasana

Also called the Boat Pose, this asana gives a thorough workout to your abdominal muscles.

How to do it

Lie down on the floor on your back and keep your legs straight.

Balancing your body on your hips, lift your upper and lower body off the ground so that you form a boat shape.

Be sure to keep your legs straight and your hands extended in front of you.

Hold this pose for a minute or as long as you are comfortable.

Kumbhakasana

This Plank Pose asana strengthens the arms and legs while giving you a flat tummy.

How to do it

Lie face down on the floor with your palms flat on the ground.

Lift your body up putting pressure on your palms and toes. Be sure to keep your knees and elbows straight.

Hold this position for as long as you can and then repeat for 10 times.