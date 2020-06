These yoga poses will not only give you a toned body but also a relax your mind, improve digestion and reduce body pain.

The biggest hurdle that many of us face while being confined indoors during lockdown is to get up early in the morning. Just the idea of leaving your cozy space to start your day and workout sounds like a difficult task. But what if we told you that you could work out without leaving your bed? Yes, you read that right. There are some yoga asanas that you can do in bed. It will not only give you a toned body but also a relax your mind, improve digestion and reduce body pain. Here are a few of these asanas.

Balasana (child's pose)

This pose helps in overcoming fatigue. It also relaxes your body, regulates breathing, boosts your digestion and eases neck and back pain.

How to

Kneel down on your bed and place your hips on your heels.

Inhale and raise arms above your head.

Exhale and bend your upper body forward while touching your head on the bed.

At this point, your pelvis should rest on your knees and you’ve got to make sure that your back is not hunched.

Sukhasana (happy pose)

This reduces stress, anxiety and mental fatigue. It calms your mind and improves posture.

How to

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in front of you.

Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh.

Then, fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh.

Now, place your palms on the knees and sit straight with your spine erect.

Marjariasana (cat pose)

This focuses on relaxation and stress relief. It stretches your back and neck muscles while facilitating deep inhalation and exhalation.

How to

Get down on your knees, place your palms in front of you and basically, get on all fours.

Inhale, curve your spine, and lookup.

Hold this position for 1-2 seconds and then, exhale, curve your spine to form an arch, and look downwards, focusing the gaze on your chest.

This completes one cycle.

You can perform 5-10 repetitions of this pose.

Naukasana (boat pose)

Naukasana strengthens your lower back, stomach, and leg muscles. It also improves functioning of the digestive system, tones the waist and promotes weight loss.

How to

Lie down on your back.

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bone or your hips.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes and your knees and back must be absolutely straight.

Also, keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward, tighten your abdominal muscles, and exhale.

Hold this position for a couple of seconds and get back to the resting position.

Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose)

Vajrasana is good for your digestion and can be practiced right after having your meal. It strengthens and relaxes the muscles.

How to