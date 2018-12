When you get up you might feel lethargic at times. Morning tiredness can also lead to joint pain, body discomfort, brain drain and feeling of mental and physical exhaustion. An energetic morning can only make your whole day tireless. To get instant energy yoga can be used as a tool. It makes you feel energised all day long, stretches your body and will give a kick-start to your day. Here, in this article, we have mentioned a few poses which can give you an instant energy.

Chair Pose or Utkatasana

This pose stimulates the muscles of arms and legs. It also stimulates the diaphragm and the heart.

How to practice:

Step 1: You need to pose like you are sitting on an imaginary chair.

Step 2: Once you are in the position, hold it for few seconds. This will provide strength to your both legs and hands.

Step 3: You can place your hands stretched in front of you as well as stretched upwards.

Wheel Pose or Chakrasana

This is one of the best morning poses. It strengthens the spine, back, shoulder, and improves gut health. It is also effective to cure thyroid problems.

How to practice:

Step 1: You need to lie on the floor and keep your arms straight above your head.

Step 2: Now lift your body and balance it on your legs and hands.

Step 3: Now try to bring your hands closer to your legs.

Step 4: Hold this position for a few seconds and then come back to the starting position.

Natarajasana or dance pose

This pose stretches both inner and outer hip and thigh muscles. This asana also strengthens legs and stimulates almost every muscle of legs, also enhances blood circulation in the legs.

How to practice:

Step 1: Stand straight, lift your right leg and bend in a backward motion.

Step 2: Now try to grab your right ankle with right hand and stretch.

Step 3: Stretch your left arm forward and keep the palm stretched out.

Step 4: Hold the pose for at least 20 seconds.

Step 5: Repeat it by changing legs.

Kapalbhati Pranayama or breathing exercise

It is a breathing exercise that cures jaundice, hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, and many other diseases. This yoga asana keeps your overall mind and body healthy.

How to practice:

Step 1: Sit cross-legged on the floor and keep your spine straight.

Step 2: Inhale deeply until your lungs are full of air.

Step 3: Now exhale forcefully through your nostrils so that your stomach goes deep inside.

Step 4: When you exhale you will feel the pressure on your stomach.

Step 5: Close your eyes throughout the exercise so that you can focus on your breathing.

Step 6: Practice this for 15 minutes a day.

Vriksasana or tree pose

This is another great morning asana. This asana helps to stay attentive and focused. It improves neuromuscular coordination and also strengthens your legs and spine.

How to practice:

Step 1: You need to stand straight and bend your right knee and place the right foot on your left thigh.

Step 2: The sole of the right foot should be placed flat on the left thigh.

Step 3: Raise both your hands upwards and join the palms.

Step 4: Now hold this pose and try to balance the whole body on one leg.

Step 5: After that repeat the pose with the other leg.