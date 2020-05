Lockdown has strengthened our bond with our beds. Most people have started leading a sedentary lifestyle where they hardly get up from their beds. This may lead to a lot of health issues like cardiovascular diseases and weight gain. Therefore, here are some interesting yoga asanas, which you can easily perform with a help of your pillow (bolster). Yes, you read that right. These pillow poses come with different health benefits like providing relief from cold and flu symptoms, headaches and reducing the risk of heart diseases, reducing obesity and increasing your body’s energy. Take a look at 4 different variations of bolster yoga poses. Also Read - Easy yoga poses to keep your family in fine fettle during quarantine

Savasana (Resting Posture)

Savasana is one of the most loved postures of yoga. It lets the body and mind relax completely. Also Read - Mandira Bedi shares her lockdown fitness mantra: Check it out!

How to Also Read - Lockdown fitness tips: Strike these 3 yoga asanas to strengthen your core

Place the bolster directly under your knees and let the legs and feet float freely.

Take a deep breath and then exhale.

Let all the muscles relax. Imagine they are melting down into the ground.

Let all thoughts come and go, not holding or grasping onto them.

Stay and enjoy for 5 – 10 minutes.

Supported Backbend

This is an amazing way to start or finish your yoga practice for the day. It allows your shoulders, chest, and abdomen to relax and also eases compression in the lower back region.

How to

Place bolster vertically behind you, lining the short end directly with the low back.

Be sure to snug the bolster as close to the body as possible, then slowly lie back over it.

If you are too tall, place a block or pillow at the end to support the head.

Keep the pillow under the back of the neck by slightly tucking in the chin.

Let arms drape out to the side, opening palms up to the sky, and relaxing shoulders.

Legs can be straight out or in supta baddha konasana (as shown above?? Are you using pics in the story?).

Stay and relax for 3 – 5 minutes.

Supported Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

Forward folds are amazing in stretching your muscles. A seated forward fold stretches the hamstrings, lower back and spine. This asana also calms the mind while reducing stress and anxiety.

How to

Stretch both legs out in front of the body and place the bolster directly on top of the legs.

Root down through the sitting bones while lengthening the trunk of the body to the sky.

Inhale and lift the arms overhead and then exhale to lay the chest onto the bolster.

Keep flexion in the feet allowing the legs to stay active.

Find a comfortable place to rest the head – forehead or side of the face.

Gently close the eyes and relax for 3 -5 minutes.

Wide Seated Forward Bend (Upavistha Konasana)

This pose enables your body and postures to become more flexible. It can help loosen your jaw muscles and smoothes out the breathing.

How to