In our body, the liver is one of the most important organs. So, it is indeed essential to keep the liver functioning well. Yes, for that proper diet is necessary, even there are some yoga poses that can enhance the health of your liver. Here we have mentioned a few yoga asanas which you can practise to keep your liver healthy.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

This is basically a breathing exercise and it helps to boost the liver health of those who suffer from jaundice, hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, and other diseases. This pranayama is also known as the Yoga Skull Shining Breathing Exercise. This exercise treats a variety of liver problems effectively and aids in liver stimulation. Kapalbhati Pranayama also helps in the functionality of the spleen.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit with cross-legged on an even surface.

Step 2: Inhale deeply and breathe out forcefully through your nostrils.

Step 3: Focus mainly on exhalation.

Step 4: Practise this yoga asana every day for at least 15 minutes.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

Ardha Matsyendrasana is also known as the King of the Fish Pose. This pose is highly beneficial for the liver. It helps to strengthen and stimulate the liver if it is damaged by apoptosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and stress.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit cross-legged, cross your left foot over the right one.

Step 2: Raise your knees above the surface, pointing upwards.

Step 3: Move your right hand over your left leg and hold your left foot.

Step 4: Then press your left leg gently against your abdomen, at the same time turn your head to the right side.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is also known as the Bow Pose. This pose is helpful for people who suffer from a fatty liver disease. It strengthens, stretches and stimulates the liver.

How to practise:

Step 1: Lie on your stomach and raise your legs, at the same time raise your torso.

Step 2: Hold your feet with your hands and try to make your body look like a bow.

Step 3: As long as possible remain in this pose.

Step 4: Return to the starting position.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise as many times as you can.

Gomukhasana

This pose is also known as the Cow Face Pose. It is one of the best asanas for the treatment of cirrhosis. When you suffer from liver cirrhosis, oxygenation and blood flow are prevented by scar tissues. Your liver becomes unable to remove toxins and pathogenic bacteria and metabolize fats. By practising this asana, your liver gets stimulated, thereby ensuring that oxygen and blood flow freely through it.

How to practise:

Step 1: Squat on the surface with one leg crossed over the other.

Step 2: Allow your spine to stretch out.

Step 3: Place your hands on your back with one over your shoulder and the other over your rib area.

Step 4: Clasp your hands at the back and hold the pose.