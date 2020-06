Almost all men dream of having six-pack abs, but hitting the gym is not everybody’s cup of tea. But there are many ways to get that killer abs. One of the easiest one is Yoga. Yes, you heard it right, yoga can help you build six-pack abs, plus it will give your body greater flexibility. Seeing is believing, so try yourself. There’s nothing to lose, but you will gain a lot. Yoga is not just about burning calories and building muscles. It offers a total mind-body workout by combining strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation. The best thing about yoga is the it doesn’t need any equipment and can be done anywhere. If your aim is to build six-pack abs, these 4 yoga poses will would like a magic for you. Also Read - 5-move resistance band workout to tone your butt at home

Plank Pose

If you have been doing crunches in the hope of achieving a sexy six-pack, you're probably wasting your time and energy. Instead try a plank pose. A plank pose is a better alternative to crunches. Plank pose is the best low-impact exercise for toning abs as it works all the muscles in your core. A plank pose doesn't just improve core strength and stability but works your entire body. When you do a plank pose, you work your arms, legs, core, chest, back, as well as your booty.

How to do it Also Read - Boost flexibility and mobility with Pilates from the comforts of your home

Get in a standard push-up position, arms under the shoulders and legs straight.

Keep your abdomen, thigh and posterior muscles tight.

Now, raise your legs on your toes and hold this position for around 45-60 seconds.

Rest and repeat once.

Viparita Salabhasana (Superman pose)

This yoga pose stretches and strengthens the muscles of the chest, shoulders, arms, legs, abdomen and the lower back. In addition, it massages the spine, keeps the back supple, and improves blood circulation.

How to do it

Lay on your belly with your arms stretched out in front of you or by your sides.

Now, slowly lift your head, chest, thighs and feet simultaneously while keeping your face looking down.

Make sure your stomach and pelvis are the only thing touching the floor.

You will feel your entire spine, your abdominals and gluteal muscles working.

Hold this pose for 3-5 seconds or longer if you can.

Naukasana (Boat pose)

This yoga pose not only help strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, but also tones the leg and arm muscles.

How to do it

Lie flat on your back on the yoga mat, with your feet together and your arms on the sides

Now lift your chest and feet off the ground, stretching your arms towards your feet.

The weight of your body should rest entirely on the buttocks. Keep your eyes, finger and toes all in one line.

Hold your breath and remain in this position for a few seconds.

Exhale and slowly bring the body down to the starting position and relax.

Perform 3-4 repetitions daily.

Plow Pose (Halasana)

This pose helps tone your abdominal muscles, shoulders, back and legs. Halasana also stimulates the digestive system, improves appetite and helps relieve constipation.

How to do it