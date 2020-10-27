Long working hours and a sedentary lifestyle contribute to the onset of several health conditions. Shoulder and neck pain are two of them. Here are some yoga poses to relieve the tension.

Of late, remote working is the new normal we all are living with. If you too are working from home, chances are you are struggling with shoulder and neck pain. The digital nature of our current lifestyle has led to serious health issues and even injuries. Stiffness in shoulders and neck pain have become the most common malady among millions of people. Also Read - Is work-from-home amidst quarantine taking a toll on your neck?

Practising a good posture and reducing screen time can help alleviate the problem. Yoga is another great way to improve your neck and shoulder conditions. We asked yoga instructor and lifestyle coach, Grand Master Akshar, to suggest some yoga poses to help you with shoulder and neck pain. Also Read - Is work from home giving you a pain in the neck? 5 yoga poses to relieve your discomfort

“Many studies prove how yoga provides pain relief and functional improvements in people. It is important, however, that you maintain consistency with your practice for a minimum of 3-4 months. This will enable you to experience the results,” he said. Also Read - Text neck syndrome: Don't let your smartphone take a toll on your body

Yogic Warm-up

Begin with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. In yoga, the warm-up routine begins from the legs up. So, start mobilizing your ankles to warm up the joints. Gently rotate the hips, arms, wrists, head and neck.

Walk around briskly to stretch and loosen up your muscles. This will prepare your body for practice and keep you safe from injuries. Before you attempt any back-bending postures, ensure that your body is sufficiently warmed up.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Lie down on your back on the yoga mat.

Breathe in while pushing your elbows and forearms strongly against the ground. Use your palms to lift your head and shoulders

Then, push your shoulder blade to your back when you breathe in and raise your upper section (upper torso). Keep your head far from the ground/floor.

Try to place the crown of your head on the floor.

You may also straighten your legs or bend your knees for your comfort.

Release by pressing into your forearms and raising your head off the floor. Release your upper body to the mat slowly.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders

Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground

Inhale completely (Purak), hold your breath (Kumbakh) and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up to a 30-degree angle

Ensure that your navel remains on the floor, your shoulders are broad, and head slightly raised upwards

Put pressure on your toes to activate the Sun (Right) and Moon (Left) channels, which are connected to your lower back

Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Slowly bring your torso down and then exhale (Rechak).

Sarpasana (Snake Pose)

Lie flat on your stomach

Interlock your palms behind your back

Inhale completely (Purak), hold your breath (Kumbakh) and then lift up

Ensure that your feet remain on the ground

Hold the posture for 10 seconds, slowly bringing your legs down and then exhale (Rechak) – This breathing technique is therapeutic

Udgeeth Pranayama

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana).

Straighten your back and close your eyes and place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra).

Maintain your posture and focus on your breathing for the duration of your practice.

Duration – You may begin by practising these techniques for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Other things to keep in mind: