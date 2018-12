Let’s face it, a slim waist can help you carry most dresses, skirts and pants gracefully. You waist is the slimmest part of your body. But to accentuate it, you need to make sure it is toned. Here are some yoga asanas to help you achieve that with ease.

Trikonasana or triangle pose

To do this pose, you need to stand up straight and spread your legs apart. Turn one foot outwards so your toes are facing sideways and turn your other foot slightly inwards. Now, stretch your arms sideways. Bend at your hips and lower one arm towards the outward turned leg while allowing the other arm to rise up towards the sky. Now, breathe out when you bend down. Place your arm either on your ankle, shin, knee, behind your ankle of in front of your ankle. Try to touch the floor with your palm. Hold this pose for five breath counts. Now, exhale and come up to the standing position. Repeat this on the other side.

Anjaneyasana or low lunge

Start with adho mukho svanasana or downward facing dog position. While exhaling, place your left foot forward in between your hands and straighten your right leg behind. Inhale and raise your right hand up towards the ceiling. Twist to the right side and look towards your right hand. Make sure that your weight is on your front leg and hand. To release, slowly bring your right hand down and get back to downward facing dog position. Repeat this pose on the other side.

Anjaneyasana

Begin with downward facing dog pose or adho mukho svanasana and move your right foot between your hands. Keep your right knee in alignment with your heel. Slowly bring your knee towards the floor. Slide your left leg behind. Breathing in, lift your body and make it upright. Now spread your arms to the sides and then upwards. In this pose, a person’s chest is pushed outwards and the back arches. Lift your head upwards and stretch your fingers towards the ceiling. Hold the pose for sometimes while you take deep breaths and then bring your hands down to the floor.