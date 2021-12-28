Yoga: The Ideal Way Out For Beating The Lazy Winter Mornings

Pranayama will strengthen the lungs and ensure ideal functioning of ears, nose, throat and the body respiratory system.

Right from comfy sweaters and all-day cuddles, winter brings so many things to look forward to. But how do you start your day in a cold winter morning?

We are already right in the middle of the cozy winter season. The cozy blankets, the binge-watching, the luxurious winter treats while sipping our cuppa, lure us to stay in our beds. This is also the time when we tend to feel lethargic and low on energy making it tough for us to be on our toes. The winter chills make it all the more challenging for anyone to step out of our beds every morning and the mere mention of 'exercise' might makes us cringe or sink our moods! However, if you are dealing with laziness and are looking for solutions to stay re-energized during the winter chills, then, yoga is the way to go!

MAKE YOGA YOUR PROTECTIVE SHIELD

Yoga can be your protective shield during the winter season. It will not only give you warmth and relaxation but will also strengthen your immune system and will change your gloomy mood into cheerful and energetic times!

FEW YOGA ASANAS TO YOUR RESCUE

To deal with chilly mornings, we always suggest that one should practice simple yoga asanas to strengthen the body. Here are a few suggestions.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This asana tones the leg and arm muscles. It is also beneficial in relieving menstrual discomfort and constipation, which get heightened during winter season.

Virabhadrasana

Virabhadrasana asana is a yoga posture that is known to be very beneficial when it comes to strengthening the shoulders, improving balance and stability, providing stretch to numerous body parts, encouraging good circulation and providing energy to the body. As this yoga posture is known to energize the entire body, this helps to keep you warm during winters.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Trikonasana is a standing asana and is performed from both sides, left and right. One can begin doing the asana in a standing position and keeping 3-4 feet distance between their feet. Turn the right foot outside and stretch both the arms at shoulder level keeping the torso in front. The right arm will touch the right foot bending from waist and the left hand will be stretched straight above ears. This asana activates the core muscles which aids in balance and stability.

You may like to read

Garudasana

Garud is a sanskrit word that literally translates to eagle where asana means posture and hence the term garudasana can be understood as the eagle pose. This posture is said to help a person to relax and calm down the mind and also improving the body balance. When it comes to providing warmth to the body especially in the winter season, this asana can be really beneficial and come in handy as it can be performed without the use of any equipment.

Do Pranayama to strengthen your lungs and keep infections at bay

With winters, cold, cough, viral fever, congestion in the chest and breathing issues are quite normal! This coupled with the pandemic's waves raised our concern for staying healthy. Ever since then, we have become all the more careful and conscious about the fitness and well-being. However, the bitter truth is that, yoga routine can boost the immune system and help to keep infections at bay! Practicing breathing and Pranayama will strengthen the lungs and ensure ideal functioning of ears, nose, throat and the body respiratory system.

YOGA KEEPS YOU WARM

Try to start your winter morning with yoga as it will keep your body warm and mind relax. Yoga will also keep you active throughout the day and will provide you relief from the usual problems of joint pains or stiffness in muscles often faced during the winter season. Practicing Surya Namaskar and basic warm-up yoga asanas can always be a good way to beat the winter chills!

(This article is authored by Mr Abhishek Otwal, Yoga expert)