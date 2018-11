Yoga nidra is also known as yogic sleep which also improves your health. ©Shutterstock.

When you settle into savasana for stillness and relaxation do you crave for those last minutes benefits from the yoga class? If yes, then here is your new best friend, an ancient practice known as yoga nidra. This yoga practice tames the nervous system and you will find your mind in a more peaceful state as a result of the exercise. The practice may seem like nothing more than just lying on the floor.

But we should always remember that there is a power in stillness. And yoga nidra is also known as yogic sleep which also improves your health.

What is yoga nidra?

A powerful relaxation practice that can act as a natural stress reliever is known as yoga nidra. Some people use this practise for sleep improvement. Basically one doesn’t actually fall asleep even when practised correctly. You can move into a more self-aware form of ‘sleep’ because this ancient yoga practice helps you draw your consciousness inward.

Yoga nidra is like your body sleeps while your mind remains conscious and clear. This practice helps to shift your brain into the zone between sleeping and waking states.

Can you meditate to sleep?

You shouldn’t actually fall asleep while practising yoga nidra or meditation, but these can help you ultimately achieve better sleep. While practising these you want to train your brain to stay alert and awake.

What are the benefits of yoga nidra?

Accessible to all: According to Yoga International, it is also one of the easiest yoga practices to develop and maintain. It is a practice which is available to all of us.

Reduces period cramps: According to a study, women who practised yoga nidra for 35 to 40 minutes five days a week and took medicines experienced fewer symptoms like depression, painful cramps, and depression compared to women who took medication alone.

Helps boost dopamine levels: According to a 2002 study, the scientists confirm the natural dopamine-boosting effect of yoga nidra by brain scan imaging.