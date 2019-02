You will immediately fall in love with Shilpa Shetty’s latest Instagram post. The gorgeous and talented actress can be seen shaking a leg with her husband Raj Kundra, on the song Lamberghini, and it is going viral on social media. Aren’t they adorable? Shilpa captioned the video as, ” Ha ha ha .. #swag huh!!! Singing another tune at the #sangeet nite ,”. Surely, Shilpa, it is melting our hearts. Till now, the post has received 2,409,580 views.

Moreover, Shilpa is looking like a dream in the video. She is slaying it! Isn’t it? Here, we give you a sneak peek into Shilpa’s fitness routine.

Shilpa is always in sync with her mind and body. She does yoga to stay healthy and hearty. You will be able to enhance your flexibility, build muscle strengthen, shed those excess kilos, get rid of your back pain if you practice yoga regularly. Furthermore, it can also help you improve your blood flow and pump up your heart rate. You will see the dazzling diva doing Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose). Doing it can help you strengthen your chest, back, quadriceps and calf muscles. Also, you will be able to improve your digestion, beat constipation and keep acidity at bay. Not only this, it can help you tone your legs, abdominal muscles and ta da, you will be able to get that flat belly which you have always wanted.

Shilpa is trying here hand at Natarajasana. It can help you Strengthen your legs hips, ankles, and chest. You will be able to cut down those excess kilos, enhance your posture and balance, and de-stress. But, remember to avoid doing it, if you are suffering from low blood pressure. So, just speak to your doctor about it.

The ravishing actress also can be seen performing aerial yoga. Owing to the nature of aerial yoga movements, all your body parts are forced to move and stretch. You will able to get toned muscles and can strengthen your joints. It can help you move freely and easily. Suspension in the air can help release tension on your bones and muscles, thereby increasing your flexibility. The bonus point- you will be able to develop a stronger core. It can also release happy hormones like serotonin, endorphins, oxytocin and dopamine, which improve your mood and can help you get energized instantly. Shilpa is acing it!

Shilpa also does Chakrasana (Wheel Pose), with ease. It can help you stretch your back, aid weight loss and can help increase your stamina. Get, set and do yoga!