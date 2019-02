Do you remember Zoya from the soap ‘Bepannaah,’ who captured our heart with her innocence, envious looks and amazing dressing sense? Yes, we are talking about Jennifer Winget here, who has is one of the most popular Television actresses. Jennifer, who also featured in ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’and other soaps, is a fitness enthusiast. She is also considered a style icon. Whether it is acting or her fitness, Jennifer successfully manages to inspire us. Here, we decode her keep-fit mantra for you.

Yoga is not only beneficial for your mind but for your body as well. Yoga has healing powers and can help you manage all your aches and pains. It will help you improve your posture as well. You must be knowing that a poor posture can lead to back, neck, and other muscle and joint problems. Thus, to ease your back and neck pain, yoga can be helpful. So, just speak to your expert about the yogasanas you should opt for to correct your posture and eliminate pain.

Doing yoga on the regular basis can help you become flexible. Your tight hips can put a strain on your knee joint due to improper alignment of the thigh and shinbones. Also, tight hamstrings can lead to a flattening of the lumbar spine, which can lead to back pain. Furthermore, an inflexibility in muscles and connective tissue, like fascia and ligaments, can lead to poor posture. So, try your hand at yoga, and stay fit and fine by eliminating your back pain.

Yoga helps you enhance your blood flow. Moreover, the relaxation exercises which you learn in yoga can help improve your circulation, get more oxygen to your cells, which function better due to it. Yoga can pump up your heart rate and may help you keep heart conditions at bay. In case, you are suffering from high blood pressure then you should opt for yoga. Various studies have suggested that it can be helpful for people with hypertension.

Not only this, you will be surprised to know that yoga can help regulate your blood sugar levels. Yoga tends to lower your blood sugar and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and boosts HDL (“good”) cholesterol. For people suffering from diabetes, yoga has been found to reduce blood sugar by lowering cortisol and adrenaline levels, promoting weight loss, and improving sensitivity to the effects of insulin. So, what are you waiting for? Start doing yoga right now, and you will also be able to get that super- svelte body like Jennifer.