Yoga For Weight Loss: 5 Best Asanas To Lose Belly Fat

If you are trying to shed those extra kilos near your belly, try these 5 yoga asanas.

Are you on your weight loss journey and finding it a big-time challenge to get rid of that stubborn tummy fat? Worry not, we get you! Today, you will get to know about yoga asanas that can help you in shedding fat from your belly. Yoga is not just a form of exercise, it is complete sadhana, and a true form of this sadhana can be helpful for many things - even weight loss.

Benefits of Yoga

Practicing yoga regularly is one of the best ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. Starting the day with some easy yoga stretches or asanas can be extremely beneficial for your overall well-being and health. Some of the benefits of doing yoga every day include - building strength, improving flexibility, managing stress, and also toning the body.

Naukasana

Nauka means boat and asana means posture. For this yoga, one needs to form a boat shape posture. It is one of the most effective yoga asanas for reducing belly fat. The asana targets the body from the neck to the thighs. It helps in strengthening the core muscles, improving blood circulation, and also helps in digestion.

Bhujangsana

This yoga asana is also known as the Cobra stretch. It targets the abdominal region, thus helping in shedding extra belly fat easily. It is also great for strengthening the back muscles and improving blood circulation and flexibility.

Kumbhakasana

Another great asana to get rid of belly fat. Kumbhakasana, also known as plank pose is extremely great for aiding weight loss, reducing unexplained back pain, and strengthening core muscles. Regular practice of this yoga asana also helps in improving blood circulation and flexibility.

Ustrasana

Ustrasana, also known as camel pose is a very difficult yoga asana, and it is recommended to practice this form under guidance. One who is suffering from back or spine-related issues should refrain from practicing this yoga asana. Ustrasana is great for getting rid of stubborn belly fat, and also helps in improving flexibility and posture.

Dhanurasana

Also known as bow pose, Dhanurasana is a great asana for reducing belly fat faster. It mainly targets the abdominal muscles and strengthens the spine. It is also great for reducing stress and anxiety.