Yoga For PCOS: How Gentle Yogic Practices Help Balance Hormones, Mood And Menstrual Cycles

Know how yoga for PCOS helps balance hormones, improve mood, regulate menstrual cycles, reduce stress, and support natural healing for better reproductive health.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) tends to influence the mood, self-esteem, and the level of energy in day-to-day life. The irregular cycles, weight swings, fatigue, and mood changes may make most women feel that they are not even connected with their bodies. Yoga is a non-violent but effective way to create balance by targeting the root of it, hormonal balance, circulation of blood and stability of the nervous system.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, "Instead of imposing change, the yogic practices bring the body back to the natural body rhythm. They promote reproductive health, metabolic balance and inner serenity when practised thoughtfully and regularly."

Yoga For Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Here are some of the effective yoga asanas for managing PCOS:

Siddha Abhyaas

Siddha Abhyaas refers to a 28-minute daily routine created to stimulate the spine and cleanse the blood flow. The spine is very important in hormonal communication because it supports nerves, as well as endocrine glands. The practice balances both the sun and the moon channels that directly affect the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Bound Angle Pose is a mild opening of the pelvis and enhances blood flow to the ovaries and the uterus. This pose decreases the stiffness of the hips and aids in the hormonal secretions by promoting the healthy movement of blood to the reproductive organs. Regular exercising can alleviate the tension which is accumulated and helps in maintaining the normal functioning of the cycles, thus it is very helpful in managing PCOS.

Ardha Jal Magna Dhyan

Ardha Jal Magna Dhyana works deeply on the fire element within the body. An imbalanced fire element often shows up as poor digestion, sluggish metabolism, and hormonal disruption. This meditative practice calms internal heat, supports digestive fire, and brings emotional steadiness. With an increase in digestion, hormonal well-being naturally ensues.

Chandra Nadi Shodhan Pranayama Chandra Bhedi Pranayama

These pranayama techniques activate the moon channel, which governs cooling, nourishment, and reproductive health. Chandra Nadi Shodhan relaxes the nervous system and mind and decreases hormonal imbalance due to stress. Chandra Bhedi Pranayama has a direct effect on the stomach and the reproductive system, as it is useful to balance the hormonal secretion and mood swings characteristic of PCOS.

Sahaj Shankh Mudra

Sahaj Shankh Mudra helps to maintain hormonal balance and stabilise hormonal communication. It has a calming effect on the nervous system that causes the body to switch from a state of stress response to a healing one. It is a basic mudra, but it can be effective in case of conscious and regular practice.

A Path of Patience and Trust

Yoga does not achieve immediate outcomes, but it brings permanent change. Through practice, the body learns how to heal itself. Practicing yoga is a companion of women with PCOS, restoring pace, building faith in the body and returning life to proper balance.