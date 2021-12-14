Yoga for PCOS: Does It Work? Here's What You Can Do To Manage The Symptoms

Are you looking for ways to manage the symptoms of PCOS? Here are some expert-approved yoga poses to help women suffering from PCOS.

One of the most common hormonal endocrine disorders in women is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, also known as PCOD/PCOS. According to reports published by organizations like World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS generally affects between 5 per cent and 15 per cent in India and 6 per cent to 26 per cent of the population worldwide.

Women suffering from polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) develop multiple small cysts in their ovaries. This condition interrupts the regular menstrual cycle and causes these cysts to occur. The ovaries are enlarged and begin to produce an excessive amount of androgen and estrogenic hormones. Yoga is an effective solution to improving your fertility. Practising yoga also enhances blood supply to the brain which aids in hormonal balance.

What Are The Causes Of PCOD?

The precise cause of PCOS is unknown. Insulin resistance is common in PCOS women. This indicates that the body is unable to properly utilise insulin. Insulin levels rise in the body, which might lead to an increase in androgen levels. Obesity can raise insulin levels and exacerbate PCOS symptoms. PCOS can run in families as well. Sisters or a mother and daughter with PCOS are common.

Common Symptoms OF PCOD

One of the most common symptoms of PCOD is irregular periods. Other symptoms of PCOS may include:

Acne

Weight gain

Pelvic pain

Anxiety or depression

Infertility

Yoga For PCOS

Yoga is believed to be one of the most effective ways to fight the symptoms of PCOS. According to the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, practising yoga can help lower testosterone levels and reduce signs of anxiety and depression in women suffering from PCOD. Here are some yoga asanas suggested by Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Guru to help you combat the disease.

Titliasana

You may like to read

Formation of the posture:

Start in Dandasana, with your legs stretched out.

Join the soles of your feet

Bring your heels close to your pelvis

Flap your knees up and down gently

Naukasana Boat Pose

Formation of the Posture:

Sit in Dandasana

Lift your legs up about 45 off the floor.

Lean back keeping your back straight

Engage your abdominal muscles

Align your toes with your eyes

Stretch your arms out by the sides keeping your back straight

Prasarita Padottanasana

Formation of the posture

Spread your feet wide with toes pointing inward

Keep your knees straight

Extend your arms to hold your toes

Drop your head down

Back should be straight

Repeat for up to 3 sets with 30 seconds hold for each set

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga is an extremely soothing practice that calms the body and mind.

Yoga pumps up the metabolism, promoting calorie burn in the body and thus is also very effective for managing your weight.

Yoga is suggested as an effective method to help you alleviate stress. When you are able to maintain a consistent yoga practice, it reduces the level of stress hormones in the body. One of the major effects of PCOS is weight gain but this can be addressed with regular practice.