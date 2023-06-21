Yoga For Natural Labour: A Perfect Pregnancy Exercise Routine For Normal Delivery

Yoga To Induce Labor Naturally

Want to know how yoga poses can quickly and easily cause labour? Nityatara Raina, a yoga therapist and psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, has provided the following advice.

Nature's software for foetal development and birthing is installed with minute attention to every tiny detail. All that is required is a harmonious environment. When the mother's mind, body and spirit are in harmony, nature plays out its birthing program to perfection.

Yoga is the best ally of nature during pregnancy. A successful conception, and smooth birthing followed by lactation is the work of a host of hormones. Balanced physiology and psychology of the mother are essential for the symphony of hormones to be released in the right measure, wherein comes Yoga. The holistic approach of Yoga makes it a pregnant girl's dearest friend.

On International Day of Yoga, we spoke to Nityatara Raina, yoga therapist and psychologist, at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to understand how yoga asanas can help a pregnant woman deal with delivery troubles, and induce labour naturally.

Body, Mind and Prana (energy)

Yoga asanas provide a non-stressful form of exercise that strengthens and stabilizes the muscles and joints. Asanas teach pregnant women to coordinate breath and movement, to move with awareness and to improve posture and balance.

Pranayama practices help balance energy, create calmness and stabilize emotions. Pranayama improves focus and it encourages pratyahara(inner connection), abilities that will be greatly needed in labour and delivery. The practices also restore prana(life force) that is being used to support the new life growing within.

Positive Environment For Baby

Yoga Nidra and visualization provide deep relaxation and a positive connection with the baby. Meditation develops awareness and intuition. The senses of the infant are evolving and it is experiencing the bodily rhythms, movements and feelings of its mother. It is a partner in the pregnancy and meditation can help provide a bridge of intuitive awareness between mother and child.

Meditation techniques, if practised consistently, promote a serene outlook on life, which benefits the disposition of both the mother and the child and help bring about a relaxed attitude towards the actual birth experience.

YogaBirth

A major hurdle to labour and birthing is the baggage of fear and doubt in the mother's mind. The impression of birthing being excruciatingly painful is much exaggerated. This lack of belief in one's natural capabilities evokes a series of stress hormones contrary to the original plan. These stress hormones constrict the pelvic muscles rather than relax and free them. Sadly, these also stress the baby, go on to hinder breastfeeding and lead to other post-partum issues.

YogaBirth imparts a complete education to both parents that establishes trust and confidence in the mother to birth.

Labour and birthing are meditative processes. The most valuable ingredient of Self-awareness cultivated through various yoga practices and techniques makes the mother sensitive towards herself during labour. She is able to tune in and follow the dictates of her body. Relaxation, breathing and a meditative attitude help her to stay calm and let her body and baby do the needful. The severity of contractions is minimized to a great extent, labour is shorter and birthing is hassle-free.

When there is no fear, there is no fight. The calm confidence of the birthing mother leads to a YogaBirth.

Hence we see by practising yoga, the expectant mother learns to adapt her mind and body in a way that will help her through her pregnancy, prepare her for labour and delivery, and assist her in the years ahead.

