Yoga for High Cholesterol: 6 Asanas to Naturally Balance Your Cholesterol Levels

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try these 6 yoga asanas to stay healthy.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance which is found in your blood. The body needs cholesterol to make new cells and essential hormones. It is an important part of the system to function properly. However, the excessive presence of cholesterol in the blood can be harmful, and cause serious health issues, including heart blockage, and even a heart attack. In this article, we explore some of the most effective yoga asanas that can help a person manage their high cholesterol levels naturally at home.

Yoga is a mind-body technique that has several health advantages, including regulating cholesterol levels. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial because high cholesterol poses a significant risk for developing heart disease. Here are 6 yoga asanas that can help manage high cholesterol levels:

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Skull-shining breath is another name for this pranayama (breathing exercise). It facilitates the body's detoxification process and circulation improvement. Sit comfortably and exhale vigorously through your nose to perform the Kapalbhati Pranayama. Passively inhale after that. For 10 15 breaths, continue this cycle.

Chakrasana

This asana (yoga pose) is also known as wheel pose. It helps in stretching and massaging the abdominal organs which provides aid in the digestion process and cholesterol reduction. Lay on your back with your legs bent and your feet flat on the floor to perform Chakrasana. With your fingers pointed in the direction of your shoulders, place your hands next to your ears. Lift your hips off the ground while pressing your hands firmly into the ground. After that, extend your arms and roll your spine up onto your head. For 5 10 breaths, maintain the position.

Shalabhasana

This asana is also known as the locust pose. It aids in digestive improvement and back muscle strengthening. Lay on your stomach in Shalabhasana with your legs extended and your arms by your sides. Lift your chest and legs off the ground. For 5 10 breaths, maintain the position.

Sarvangasana

This asana is also known as the shoulder stand pose. It helps in enhancing circulation and detoxifying the body. Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms at your sides to perform Sarvangasana. Create a 90-degree angle with your body by lifting your legs and hips into the air. With your hands, support your back. For 5 10 breaths, maintain the position.

Paschimottanasana

This asana is also known as the seated forward bend pose. Stretching the hamstrings and back muscles is beneficial for digestion and cholesterol reduction. Sit on the floor with your legs out in front of you to perform Paschimottanasana. Reach for your toes while bending forward at the waist. For 5 10 breaths, maintain the position.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This asana is also known as the half-spinal twist pose. It helps to massage the abdominal organs and improve digestion. How to do it? Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Place your right foot outside of your left leg while bending your right knee. Put your left hand on the ground behind you and wrap your left arm around your right knee. Put your right hand on your left outer thigh while rotating your torso to the right. Repeat on the opposite side after holding the position for 5 10 breaths.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

