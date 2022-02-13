Dysmenorrhea or period pain affects nearly all women at same point in their lives. One out of 10 women have their lives affected to some degree due to period pain. It is generally because of increased prostaglandin levels. Hormonal changes in the body during menstruation can increase the sensation of fatigue. Evidence shows that physical activity can boost energy levels and provide reduction in the intensity of period pain.
Benefits of exercise
Regular exercise (3 times a week) may reduce the use of pain killing drugs for menstrual discomfort. Let's see how it helps.
Exercise gives a natural endorphin high and helps to combat mood swings and PMS (Premenstrual syndrome).
It elevates mood and helps you feel better.
Endorphins are also natural painkillers, which help to relieve cramps and headache associated with periods.
Exercise also helps to regulate menstrual cycle and flow and improve overall wellbeing.
Exercise facilitates heathy movement and reduces back pain as it improves circulation to all muscles, enrich them with oxygen and nutrients.
It helps the muscles to release more energy.
Stretches like Cobra stretch, knee to chest stretch, forward bends, twists and lower trunk rotations help to relax the muscles and decrease menstrual cramps.
Walking, mild weight training, light cardio, yoga, Pilates, dancing etc. are all safe options during periods.
Exercises that help
Each woman experiences menstrual period differently from the other. It is necessary to have a bio individual approach depending upon one's energy and stamina.
Walking is the best during periods. Walking at an average pace helps to loosen pelvic muscles & alleviate menstrual cramps.
Leg lifts and side lunges also help to ease menstrual pain.
Planks strengthen the back and help to reduce the discomfort during periods.
The role of yoga in easing menstrual pain
Yoga involves physical postures called asanas, breathing exercises called pranayama and mental practises called PrattHara. Evidence suggests that yoga benefits through negative moderation of hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis in association with sympathetic nervous system. It also regulates hormone secretion.
Yoga decreases harmful inflammatory secretion thus providing relief to PMS.
It stabilises emotions and helps with mindfulness
Asthanga yoga improves strength, flexibility and metal wellbeing. Helpful for menstrual cramps, irregular periods & PCOD.
Doing Pranayam during periods helps to balance the emotions, calm the mind and helps to deal with pain.
Recommended asanas
Ustrasan (Camel Pose) Stretches and opens the chest, strengthens back, improves metabolism, relieves lower back pain & helps to overcome menstrual discomfort.
Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)- Stretches and tones the abdominals, reduces menstrual pain, fatigue and stress.
Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose)- Butterfly pose during periods is considered therapeutic during periods increases blood circulation & stimulates functioning of ovaries. Helps in relaxation of body & mind.
Chandra Namaskar Moon salutation is peaceful & spiritual yoga for period cramps. Strenghtens abdominal & pelvic muscles.
Vajrasana during periods helps in relaxation of waist & hip region & offers relief in menstrual cramps.