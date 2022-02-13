Yoga Can Help You Relieve Period Pain: Here Are 18 Best Asanas Recommended For This

Period pain or dysmenorrhea can be debilitating and affect daily life of a women. But performing certain yoga asanas during this time can help, says expert.

Dysmenorrhea or period pain affects nearly all women at same point in their lives. One out of 10 women have their lives affected to some degree due to period pain. It is generally because of increased prostaglandin levels. Hormonal changes in the body during menstruation can increase the sensation of fatigue. Evidence shows that physical activity can boost energy levels and provide reduction in the intensity of period pain.

Benefits of exercise

Regular exercise (3 times a week) may reduce the use of pain killing drugs for menstrual discomfort. Let's see how it helps.

Exercise gives a natural endorphin high and helps to combat mood swings and PMS (Premenstrual syndrome).

It elevates mood and helps you feel better.

Endorphins are also natural painkillers, which help to relieve cramps and headache associated with periods.

Exercise also helps to regulate menstrual cycle and flow and improve overall wellbeing.

Exercise facilitates heathy movement and reduces back pain as it improves circulation to all muscles, enrich them with oxygen and nutrients.

It helps the muscles to release more energy.

Stretches like Cobra stretch, knee to chest stretch, forward bends, twists and lower trunk rotations help to relax the muscles and decrease menstrual cramps.

Walking, mild weight training, light cardio, yoga, Pilates, dancing etc. are all safe options during periods.

Exercises that help

Each woman experiences menstrual period differently from the other. It is necessary to have a bio individual approach depending upon one's energy and stamina.

Walking is the best during periods. Walking at an average pace helps to loosen pelvic muscles & alleviate menstrual cramps.

Leg lifts and side lunges also help to ease menstrual pain.

Planks strengthen the back and help to reduce the discomfort during periods.

The role of yoga in easing menstrual pain

Yoga involves physical postures called asanas, breathing exercises called pranayama and mental practises called PrattHara. Evidence suggests that yoga benefits through negative moderation of hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis in association with sympathetic nervous system. It also regulates hormone secretion.

Yoga decreases harmful inflammatory secretion thus providing relief to PMS.

It stabilises emotions and helps with mindfulness

Asthanga yoga improves strength, flexibility and metal wellbeing. Helpful for menstrual cramps, irregular periods & PCOD.

Doing Pranayam during periods helps to balance the emotions, calm the mind and helps to deal with pain.

Recommended asanas

Ustrasan (Camel Pose) Stretches and opens the chest, strengthens back, improves metabolism, relieves lower back pain & helps to overcome menstrual discomfort.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)- Stretches and tones the abdominals, reduces menstrual pain, fatigue and stress.

Dhanurasana(Bow Pose) Stimulates reproductive organs, alleviates menstrual discomfort and helps constipation.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose)- Butterfly pose during periods is considered therapeutic during periods increases blood circulation & stimulates functioning of ovaries. Helps in relaxation of body & mind.

Chandra Namaskar Moon salutation is peaceful & spiritual yoga for period cramps. Strenghtens abdominal & pelvic muscles.

Vajrasana during periods helps in relaxation of waist & hip region & offers relief in menstrual cramps.

Supta baddha Konasana (Reclined Goddess Pose) Stimulates heart, increases heart, increases circulation restores calm reduces stress, anxiety, depression and relieves menstrual cramps.

Viparita Karani, variation reduces menstrual cramps

Butterfly most effective & therapeutic during periods strengthens back relives and open up hips.

Child pose or balasan is restorative and calming and improves system during periods.

Head to knee pose (Jank Sirasan ) Stretches the hamstrings, keeps you lengthen hips and groins , alleviating menstrual pain.

Seated straddle (Upavistha Konasna) Stretches the hamstrings

Sated forward bend(Paschimottanasan) gives nice stretch to back, hamstrings & calves.

Goddess pose (Supta baddha Konsana) It's about opening your groins and hips while relaxing.

Balasan (child's pose)- resting pose to relax the body, stretches the spine, shoulder's, hips and ankles, aids digestion, eases back pain.

Atsyasna (Fish Pose)- It involves back bend that stretches the abdominal muscles and relieves menstrual pains.

Eka pada Raja Kapotasna (One legged Pigeon Pose)- Stretches the entire lower part of body reproductive organs & relives menstrual discomfort.

Shambhavi Mahamudra- Causes significant decrease in menstrual pain, regulates menstrual blood flow and cycle

Yoga asanas to avoid during this period

Though yoga is beneficial during this period, there are certain asanas that you need to avoid. These are

Shirshasna

Sarvangasana

Dhanurasana

Kalasana

Karnapadasana

Bakasana

Avoid these exercises too

You also need to avoid doing these exercises during this time.

HIIT

Belly Exercises

Avoid deep back bands, Inversions & core exercises

(This article is authored by Dr Lovleena Nadir, Senior Gynaecologist, Rosewalk hospital)

