Yoga Asanas For Insomnia: 5 Yoga Poses to Reduce Stress and Sleep Better At Night

Research supports that yoga plays a crucial part in managing the body's response to stress, which in turn enhances sleep patterns.

Yoga for better sleep: Yoga practice every day before diving into deep sleep is the best way to overcome every mental and physical discomfort. A Hectic Day, feeling tense and tired, not finding yourself in a comfortable position to have a quality sleep? I have a solution for you.

Why should you do yoga at night? Try some of the asanas for good sleep at night and boost your energy for the next day to achieve new goals. According to a survey, 50 per cent of the people who practice bedtime yoga have got impressive results in improving their sleep, while 85 per cent of them have reduced their stress. Here are some of the bedtime yoga poses that help you in improving your breathing, and enjoying a super comfy sleep. Poses and asanas are the bricks of yoga. You can combine them and perform to give yourself a stress-free day.

Top 5 yoga poses to try before bed.

Here we will delve into some of the yoga and asanas that help yousleep better.

Ardha Uttanasana

Standing half forward bend. You can use the wall if you feel it is required.

Set up yourself sideways against the wall.

Maintain 1 foot distance from the wall.

Place your feet on the edge of the mat and make sure it is parallel to the width of your hips.

Spread your palm at hip height and place your hands on the wall.

Step back and lower your torso forming a flat back parallel to the ground and make sure your feet are still hips width apart.

Try to push the wall away using your palm to lengthen your back.

Make sure all the four corners of your feet are pressed evenly.

Keep your ears aligned with your arms.

Breathe deeply as you press the wall with your palm.

Utthan Pristhasana also called Lizard pose.

You can start this asana by facing downward. This is considered to be the best yoga pose before bed.

Place your left foot forward and place it between your hands that are placed shoulder width apart.

Lower your knee gently to the ground and move your left foot to the left side of the mat.

Place your forearms or your elbows on the floor.

Hold this position for 1 minute and take 10-15 deep breaths.

Switch sides and repeat.

Balasana also known as wide knee child's pose.

Bring your big toes together and get on the floor.

Spread your knees wide apart about the width of your hips or as much as the mat.

Lower your upper body onto your thighs and breathe out.

Relax down your arms and place your palm facing down to the mat because it helps in easing shoulder tension by widening shoulder blades apart.

Make sure your forehead touches the ground for more active stretch.

Roll your head gently in sideways to reduce the stretch and tension in your forehead.

Breathe slowly and steady through your nose.

Viparita Karani legs up the wall pose

This yoga is practiced where any individual is upside down.

I t Improves blood circulation and reduces swelling of feet, ankles and helps to reduce stress.

Place your legs on the wall and make sure your hips touch the base of the wall.

Put your hands wide open and breathe through your nose, This pose is one of the best asanas for good sleep.

Supta Virasana (Reclining Hero Pose)

The name of this yoga asana is derived from the sanskrit word SUPTA, which means 'to lie down', and VIR, which means 'hero'.

Sit on your knees, and make sure your buttocks are resting flat on the floor.

Keep your feet by the side of your hips.

Your toes should touch the ground so that you feel a stretch on your legs.

Slowly lie down on your back in the same position and rest your elbows to the ground.

You can also keep your hands freely above your head to provide a full body stretch.

Hold this pose for at least two minutes and repeat.

These yoga asanas to reduce stress are commonly followed by every person who has the knowledge of yoga.

Yoga To Sleep Better: What You Must Know

The multiple health benefits that accompany the practice of yoga are no secret. One particularly significant area where yoga shines is in its ability to ameliorate sleep quality. Making yoga a staple in your everyday activities could see you sleeping better and improving your overall health. Let's delve into how yoga holds the secret to a peaceful night's slumber.