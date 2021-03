The hot summer days are here, and you must be wondering how to get rid of the fat on your arms that seem to have magically appeared during the short winter months. As we all know, getting rid of fat from any part of the body is not easy. It is especially tough to tone flabby arms. You may spend hours in the gym trying to get that perfect chiselled look. But what if we reveal a secret that will help you melt away the fat on your arm in no time? All you have to do is take some time out from your busy schedule and get yourself a certified yoga teacher. There is a yoga asana, called tulasana, that can trim the fat from your arms and give it a toned look. Also known as the scale pose, this asana comes with many health benefits too. The other names that tulasana is known by are the elevated lotus pose and the raised lotus pose. Also Read - Fitness is the name of the game for birthday boy Karan Singh Grover, watch him sweat it out

Health benefits of tulasana

This is one yoga asana that will give your entire body a workout. It comes with immense health benefits and can improve your physical as well as mental health. Tulasana makes your shoulders, chest and stomach strong. It boosts circulation in your upper body, which tones and strengthens your muscles and reduces the risk of injury in this region. It helps you get rid of belly fat and helps you build your biceps and triceps. It also works your lower body and makes your hips, thighs, knees, ankles and calf muscles strong. Regular practice of tulasana can boost mental health. It improves your focus and concentration significantly. It improves flow of blood to the brain and boosts digestive health. It can also hlp if you have any fertility problems.

How to perform tulasana

You need to know how to do the padmasana or the lotus pose properly, which is why you need a certified yoga teacher to guide you. Here, we take you through the proper steps of tulasana.

Sit on your yoga mat in padmasana or the lotus pose.

Place your hands next to your hips on the floor, palms facing downwards and pressing the floor.

Be sure to keep your elbows straight and your arms relaxed.

Exhale the air from your lungs and suck in your abdominal muscles in and towards the chest.

Putting pressure on your arms, lift your buttocks and legs off the floor.

Hold this position for about 30 seconds and then gently lower yourself to the ground.

Repeat 5 times.

A word of caution

Yoga can make you incredibly fit and healthy. But all the asanas are not meant for everybody. There are a few yoga asanas that you need to avoid if you suffer from any underlying health conditions or any temporary health setbacks. The same is true for the yoga asana Tulasana. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind before starting your Tulasana practice.