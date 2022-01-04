Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Trikonasana

Trikonasana or triangle pose is a yoga asana that offers a plethora many health benefits. Here are some of the common health benefits of the triangle pose and how to do it.

Yoga is an art that allows you to listen to your inner self and boost your health from within. There are various yoga asanas that help you engage various regions of your body and engage and evoke your senses, adding to your overall health. Trikonasana or the triangle pose is such an asana that provides a plethora of health benefits. With this easy Triangle pose, you may bring out the flexibility that's been buried deep within you.

Trikonasana is a yoga pose in which your body forms an expanded triangle, stretching your body. The body is pointed in three different directions, as suggested by its name Trikoasana: TRI-three, KON-angle. This asana strengthens the ligaments and promotes flexibility, as well as assisting in the removal of fat from the side of the body.

How To Do The Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Straighten your back and spread your legs apart. Turn one foot outwards so that your toes face sideways, and the other foot inwards slightly. Extend your arms sideways now. Bend at the hips and lower one arm towards the outward-turned leg while raising the other arm to the sky. Make sure your body weight is distributed evenly between both legs. Your right hand should be lowered onto your shin or ankle. Bring your right hand to the floor on the inside or on the right foot. Choose the option that feels most natural to you. As you open your chest and raise your left fingertips toward the ceiling while keeping your left shoulder anchored in its socket, the left shoulder stacks on top of the right. Move your attention up to your left fingertips by turning your head. It's also good to retain the heat in a more neutral position if this is bothersome for your neck. Continue to pull the muscles in your right thigh upward, deepening the furrow in your right hip. Stay in this position for at least 5 breaths. Repeat the pose bringing your left leg forward.

Benefits

Here are some of the benefits of doing trikonasana:

It helps relieve gastritis indigestion, acidity and flatulence in our bodies. The position revitalises your body while stimulating your digestive system, ensuring that you remain healthy and productive throughout the day.

The triangle pose, which is performed by simultaneously bending your body to both sides, promotes spinal flexibility and relieves back pain to a large extent.

When done correctly, it corrects the alignment of the shoulders and gives them the ideal shape.

Trikonasana is a full-body pose. It also benefits those with neck sprains.

Your ankles and palms will become stronger and more powerful as a result of the continuous movements and stretches.

This yoga stance not only has physical benefits but also helps with menstrual discomfort. When done on a regular basis, it helps to relieve period cramps.

Continuously practising asana aids in the reduction of accumulated stress and anxiety.

Reduces the chances of stroke by stimulating and transporting blood flow throughout the veins and body.

Precautions

Since the aim of practising this yoga pose is to enhance your health, it is important to do it right. Here are some precautions you should keep in mind to avoid problems:

People who are prone to vertigo, dizziness, or high blood pressure should not raise their heads. You can keep looking at the floor.

Someone with a heart condition should practise against the wall with your arm resting at your hip rather than upward.

Those suffering from severe migraines or certain neck ailments should avoid this pose and instead practise another. Certain postures and stretches may influence these hormones, resulting in such triggers.

It is better to do this asana under the supervision of a qualified instructor.