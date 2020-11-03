India is the land of yogis and this the place where yoga originated. For ages, yoga has earned global ratification as the most effective tool for health and wellness. From curbing stress-related issues to major joint pains, yoga has been serving as one of the most effective medicine for kinds of health problems. Besides these benefits, yoga is also effective for other severe health issues such as cardiac and respiratory problems, diabetes, and thyroid. Also Read - Feeling restless? Try these meditation techniques to calm your soul

Hypothyroidism or Underactive Thyroid is a health condition which is extremely common worldwide. The thyroid is a small gland in the throat that secretes hormones, that are responsible for the body's proper metabolism, temperature, and growth. When the thyroid gland cannot produce enough thyroid hormones, it is called 'Underactive Thyroid'. This condition is characterized by symptoms like fatigue, cold sensitivity, constipation, dry skin, and unexplained weight gain.

Yoga asanas can help in maintaining the gland's health and metabolism. Here are the five effective yoga asanas beneficial for the thyroid:

Ustrasana

This is one of the most improtant yoga asana which targets the neck and improves your body’s blood circulation. It is an excellent asana for people who are suffering from asthma. Ustrasana is good for relieving issues of the spine as well.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana which is also known as the cobra pose helps to stretch the neck and throat. This asana increases the production of hormones in your body and helps people with thyroid. Bhujangasana also helps soothe chronic back ache.

Matsyasana

Matsyasana which is also known as the fish pose helps to arch the back such that it supports increased blood circulation to the thyroid glands. This asana helps to regulate hypothyroidism by stretching the throat and neck. It also helps to improve the spinal health.

Dhanurasana

The bow pose known as Dhanurasana helps by massaging the thyroid gland which is very helpful in curing the disease. It stimulates the hormone production which helps to treat thyroid. This asana also helps in relieving menstrual pain, strengthening the back, and reducing stress.

Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana is the asana that involves being upside down with support from the shoulder. The inversion performed in this asana helps direct blood flow to the throat which is considered to be very important in curing the disease. This asana is also beneficial yoga for hypothyroid problems.

How can yoga help to improve thyroid function?

Over the last few years, thyroid disorder has become very common across the globe. It is an endocrine disorder that either manifest as hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism which is excess or under-production of the thyroid hormone. These hormones adversely affect metabolism in your bodies when not produced in precise quantities or the required quantities which the body needs. Some of the significant symptoms of thyroid includes fatigue, weight gain or loss, change in heart rate, and swelling of the neck. To keep you body disease free, all you need is to make sure that you are living a stress free lifestyle. Yoga is known to improve thyroid function by reducing stress. The twisting, compression, and stretching that is required for yoga asanas aids in massaging the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland to regulate the releasing of hormones.