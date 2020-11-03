India is the land of yogis and this the place where yoga originated. For ages yoga has earned global ratification as the most effective tool for health and wellness. From curbing stress-related issues to major joint pains yoga has been serving as one of the most effective medicine for kinds of health problems. Besides these benefits yoga is also effective for other severe health issues such as cardiac and respiratory problems diabetes and thyroid. Hypothyroidism or Underactive Thyroid is a health condition which is extremely common worldwide. The thyroid is a small gland in the throat that secretes hormones that