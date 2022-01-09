Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend is probably one of the first poses beginners do. The Sanskrit word Uttanasana consists of the words "ut," which means "intense," "powerful," or "deliberate," and "tan," which means "stretch" or "lengthen." Uttanasana is a deliberate extension of the entire back body, which includes the area between the soles of the feet and the backs of the knees.
You stretch the entire sheath of muscles and connective tissue from the fulcrum of the forward bend, the pelvis when you perform Uttanasana. It is important to enter this posture with care and intention in order to achieve a deep and pleasant stretch - not one that overextends your hamstrings or is overly focused on toe-touching.
Begin with Tadasana (Mountain Pose), with your hands at your hips
Bend your knees and fold your torso by hinging from the hips, not the lower back
Your hand should land adjacent to your feet or in front of you on the ground
Inhale and extend your chest to lengthen your spine
Exhale and slowly straighten both legs without hyperextending them. Raise your kneecaps and gently spiral your inner thighs backwards.
Extend your body down on an exhalation without rounding your back. Draw your shoulders down your back toward your hips while lengthening your neck and extending the crown of your head toward the ground.
Modification
People who have a problem with their knees or back can use blocks to bring the floor closer to themselves. However, it is best to take advice from a professional yoga practitioner to know if it is safe for you to practice this asana.
Benefits
While the asana may seem like one that is pretty easy to do but this simple asana offers a plethora of health benefits, some of them include:
Aids in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including menopause, asthma, headaches, and sleeplessness
Relieves physical and mental symptoms of stress, anxiety, moderate sadness, and weariness
May help with digestion
Might help those with high blood pressure
Stretches your hips, hamstrings, and calves actively
Makes your thighs and knees stronger
It's commonly used to treat infertility, osteoporosis, and sinusitis
Helps refresh your thoughts and calms your tensions
Stiffness in your spine, neck, and back can be relieved with regular practice
Enhances posture, balance, and coordination in the body.
Stimulates the kidneys, liver, and spleen, giving you a feeling of well-being
Provides a fresh inflow of blood cells and rejuvenates the intellect by permitting direct blood flow into the head
Lengthens and strengthens the spine
Precautions
Avoid doing the yoga pose if you have a lower back problem. If you are suffering from glaucoma or recent dental bone grafts or any other condition that requires you to avoid any extra pressure on your head, then you should give this pose a miss. Also, in case you experience any pain while in the pose, come to a halt and slowly return to vertical.