Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana is one of the first yoga poses done by a beginner. But it can only be beneficial if done properly. Here's how you can do it.

Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend is probably one of the first poses beginners do. The Sanskrit word Uttanasana consists of the words "ut," which means "intense," "powerful," or "deliberate," and "tan," which means "stretch" or "lengthen." Uttanasana is a deliberate extension of the entire back body, which includes the area between the soles of the feet and the backs of the knees.

You stretch the entire sheath of muscles and connective tissue from the fulcrum of the forward bend, the pelvis when you perform Uttanasana. It is important to enter this posture with care and intention in order to achieve a deep and pleasant stretch - not one that overextends your hamstrings or is overly focused on toe-touching.

How To Do Standing Forward Bend?

Here's how to perform uttanasana:

Begin with Tadasana (Mountain Pose), with your hands at your hips

Bend your knees and fold your torso by hinging from the hips, not the lower back

Your hand should land adjacent to your feet or in front of you on the ground

Inhale and extend your chest to lengthen your spine

Exhale and slowly straighten both legs without hyperextending them. Raise your kneecaps and gently spiral your inner thighs backwards.

Extend your body down on an exhalation without rounding your back. Draw your shoulders down your back toward your hips while lengthening your neck and extending the crown of your head toward the ground.

Modification

People who have a problem with their knees or back can use blocks to bring the floor closer to themselves. However, it is best to take advice from a professional yoga practitioner to know if it is safe for you to practice this asana.

Benefits

While the asana may seem like one that is pretty easy to do but this simple asana offers a plethora of health benefits, some of them include:

Aids in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including menopause, asthma, headaches, and sleeplessness

Relieves physical and mental symptoms of stress, anxiety, moderate sadness, and weariness

May help with digestion

Might help those with high blood pressure

Stretches your hips, hamstrings, and calves actively

Makes your thighs and knees stronger

It's commonly used to treat infertility, osteoporosis, and sinusitis

Helps refresh your thoughts and calms your tensions

Stiffness in your spine, neck, and back can be relieved with regular practice

Enhances posture, balance, and coordination in the body.

Stimulates the kidneys, liver, and spleen, giving you a feeling of well-being

Provides a fresh inflow of blood cells and rejuvenates the intellect by permitting direct blood flow into the head

Lengthens and strengthens the spine

Precautions

Avoid doing the yoga pose if you have a lower back problem. If you are suffering from glaucoma or recent dental bone grafts or any other condition that requires you to avoid any extra pressure on your head, then you should give this pose a miss. Also, in case you experience any pain while in the pose, come to a halt and slowly return to vertical.

