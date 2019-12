Yoga is said to have originated in India thousands of years ago. It is a spiritual, mental and physical practice that helps connect the body, breath, and mind. A combination of physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation, yoga helps improve overall health.

Today, yoga has become a popular fitness trend. Many people around the world are doing yoga to reduce stress as well.

If you are planning to take yoga seriously in the year to come, here are some easy poses that may do wonders to your health and help you look and feel good.

Yoga Squat Pose (Malasana)

Keep back pain at bay with Malasana. This pose will help strengthen your lower back. To do this, stand straight keeping your feet parallel, slightly wider than the hips. Bend you’re your knees and slowly lower down the pelvis until the hips go lower than the knees. Keeping the back straight, join your hands like you are in a praying position.

The pose helps stretch the groin and lower back, as well as tones the belly, and relieves tension in the hips and knees.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This famous pose will give a full-body stretch. You can enter this pose from the plank position with palms spread. Bend your knees and push your butt up high, then slowly straighten the legs. Hold the posture for 5 to 10 breaths.

This downward facing dog pose benefits the entire body by building stronger hands and wrists. Besides, it will help relieve lower back pain and reduce symptoms of menstruation and menopause. It is also known to help prevent osteoporosis.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Balasana is a resting pose that can be done before or after any asana. It is easy to perform and has tons of health benefits. Kneel on the floor and sit on your heels, then spread the knees apart about as wide as your hips, while keeping the toes touching. Extend your arms forward while lowering the torso between the thighs.

Apart from giving total relaxation, child’s pose stretches the lower back and shoulders, and even helps fight insomnia.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

This yoga pose helps improves your posture. Here all you have to do is – just stand still. But it can have a very empowering effect. To practise this pose, stand tall with legs slightly apart and hang your hands alongside the body or lift straight above the head.

Practising this pose will make you feel stronger, improve posture, increase blood circulation, reduce tension.

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose will help stimulates your blood circulation. As the name suggests, you have sit to look like a butterfly, with your legs spread like the wings of the butterfly.

Then wrap the hands around the feet and straighten the back to feel a stretch in the arms, back, and shoulders. The benefits of this pose include stimulating blood circulation, relieving symptoms of menstruation and menopause, etc.