Child’s Pose (Balasana): Child's Pose helps reduce stress and fatigue, while stretching the hips, thighs, and ankles.

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you have been confined to your house for more than 2 months now. Even if you are otherwise fit and healthy, this forced isolation can have an adverse effect even on the most mentally sound person. Depression and anxiety are the most common problems that may assail you during this time. You have nowhere to go and nothing to do. This, along with the constant barrage of negative news about the current pandemic, can bring unwanted thoughts to your ideal mind. Also Read - Best yoga asanas to deal with thyroid disorders

So, how do you deal with this? The best way to do this is by being fit. Yoga has a lot of asanas that are designed specifically to boost mental health. You can try performing some of these yoga asanas in the comfort of your home. There is another advantage to this. Though there is an easing of lockdown restrictions, it may be a while before gyms open. So, these asanas will also help you be physically fit during this time. In fact, these are the best home workouts that you can adopt to keep yourself mentally and physically fit during this time. Also Read - Easy yoga poses to keep your family in fine fettle during quarantine

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Lie down on your stomach and keep your palms by the sides of your chest with your fingers spread. Also Read - Yoga workouts: Effective poses for the chronic couch potato

Push yourself up onto your hands and knees. Your knees must be below your hips and your hands slightly forward of your shoulders.

Now, place a couple of folded blankets in line with your breastbone.

Exhale and raise your buttocks high in the air, moving your thighs up and back. Your elbows must be straight as you lift your buttocks.

Lower your head onto the blanket as you elongate your spine.

Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching.

Keep your knees slightly wider than your hips.

Bend forward and stretch your arms and trunk forward.

Rest your head on the floor or a blanket.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Salamba Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

Lie on your back with two folded blankets supporting your neck and shoulders.

Keep your arms stretched out alongside your body.

Exhale and bend your knees. Raise your legs toward your chest.

Press your hands into the floor and swing your bent legs over your head.

Support your back with your hands and interlink your fingers under the spine.

Raise your hips and thighs and straighten the legs as they come up.

The top of the sternum should move toward the chin.

Keep the elbows in toward each other, pressing the palms and fingers into the back as much as possible. Make sure your body is in one long and straight.

Hold this position for 5 minutes.

Halasana (Plow Pose)

Get into the above position.

Lower your legs further over your head and place your toes on the floor behind you.

Move your thighs to make space between your face and your legs.

Hold this position for about 5 minutes breathing deeply.

To release, slowly roll down one vertebra at a time.

Once you are supine on the floor, rest with your back flat on the floor for several breaths.