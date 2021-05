After the process of childbirth, it is extremely important to carefully nourish the mother’s body. The journey of pregnancy and delivery definitely takes its toll on a woman’s health. Especially during the phase of breastfeeding, the mother needs to take care of her nutritional requirements in a wholesome manner. This can be done with the help of yoga and naturopathy. This International Mother’s Day, breastfeeding moms should try these yoga asanas to stay calm, strong and agile. Also Read - International Mother's Day: Physical And Mental Wellbeing Of Mothers In the times of Covid-19

Yoga Asanas For Breastfeeding Mothers

Here are yoga asanas that are beneficial for breastfeeding mothers to stay calm:

Sarpasana

Lie down on your stomach and interlock your fingers behind your back

With an inhalation lift your upper body upwards and stretch your interlocked hands behind you

Do not let your feet lift off the floor

Shalabasana Variation

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders

Keep your feet together, and toes outwards

Inhale and lift up the right hand, and left leg behind

Keep your knees straight, as you lift your head and chest up

Exhale as you bring your torso down and repeat on the other side

Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds

Ustrasana

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight

Do not strain or flex your neck but keep it in a neutral position

Stay in this posture for a couple of breaths

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose. Withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips as you straighten up

Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your stomach

Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

Have a strong grip

Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

Look up and hold the posture for a while

Chakrasana

Lie down on your back

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Naturopathy For Breastfeeding Mothers

Naturopathy for breastfeeding mothers is also important and here is what you can do:

Spend Time In The Sun

Sunlight is very beneficial for one’s overall health and this includes physical health as well as mental health. The sun governs the right side of the right channel of the body known as Surya Nadi. The sun is responsible for how energetic we are our vitality and stamina.

Include Local Food In Your Diet

Stick to fresh vegetables, fruits, grains, and pulses that form a holistic diet. You can also include herbs such as tulsi, giloy etc. as part of your daily intake.

Rest Your Body

After the process of childbirth, it is essential to recover and regenerate the body’s lost resources. Allow the body to heal rejuvenate itself through plenty of rest, water, and relaxing exercises like meditation and yoga.

(Authored by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)