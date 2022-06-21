International Day Of Yoga 2022: Yoga Helps In Balancing Hormones That Play An Important Role In Fertility

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose aids in the stimulation of ovarian function.

Ladies, Yoga has some significant advantages if you're attempting to conceive. It can help fix hormonal imbalance and improve your fertility.

Yoga provides numerous mental and physical advantages. It can aid with flexibility and strength, as well as mindfulness and tension release. Ladies, you'll be surprised to know that apart from all these benefits, it also has some significant advantages if you're attempting to conceive. Yoga helps in balancing hormones that play an important role in women's fertility. The International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated all over the world today to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga for health and well-being. So, here is everything you need to know about yoga and its role in fertility.

How Yoga Balances Hormones?

Your endocrine system is a collection of glands that create a variety of hormones, including sex hormones, thyroid hormones, and adrenal hormones, among others. When one part of the system is not functioning properly, it can set off a chain reaction that leads to even greater hormonal imbalance. Hormonal balance is necessary for successful conception.

The majority of hormone imbalances are caused by lifestyle factors, such as stress. As previously said, yoga can help you cope with stress by soothing your nervous system. Whenever this occurs, your cortisol levels drop, which might help to bring your hormonal system back into balance.

Yoga improves the reproductive system's efficiency. The reproductive organs and pelvic area benefit greatly from certain yoga asanas and postures. Certain asanas promote the life of these organs by increasing blood circulation.

How Yoga Manages Stress Hormones Which Affect Fertility?

Stress causes the endocrine system to release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Ovulation is interrupted as LH levels become low because of this.

Cortisol levels that are high have been proven to be substantially linked to miscarriages.

Increased implantation rate is also observed, as well as a decrease in adrenaline levels.

Women who are chronically stressed generate less GnRH hormone, which prevents ovulation by triggering a chain of hormonal changes.

Yoga Poses for Hormonal Imbalance in Women

1.Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This asana aids in the stimulation of ovarian function.

2. Shalabhasana (Locust Pose): This yoga asana for hormone imbalance strengthens lower back muscles, tones abdominal muscles, and stimulates organs, which helps ladies with uterine and ovarian difficulties.

3. Paschimottanasana (sitting forward bend): This asana boosts the pituitary and adrenal organs, as well as aiding estrogen production.

4. Ustrasana (Camel Pose): This yoga asana is commonly used to treat hormone imbalances and menstrual irregularities.

5. Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide Stance Forward Bend): This yoga asana for PCOS and hormone imbalance improves blood flow to the ovaries while also reducing stress in the hips and lower back.

6. Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose): This asana strengthens the abdominal muscles and relieves back discomfort. This is beneficial for ovarian problems.

7. Baddha Konasana (Cobbler Pose): This yoga asana for is for hormone imbalance can aid in the prevention of PCOS. It also aids in the relaxation of the pelvic muscles which can later help in pregnancy.

8. Janu sirsasana (Head to knee position): This asana not only promotes estrogen production, but it also stimulates the thymus, thyroid, kidneys, and pancreas, as well as balancing blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

Yoga can help with fertility in a variety of ways, from maintaining a sense of calm to tuning up your hormones. If you are dealing with some fertility issues or are trying to conceive, you should try these yoga poses for better results. Inquire with your doctor about the poses you are permitted to perform.

This year, the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme 'Yoga for Humanity' which focuses on how yoga helps people in achieving holistic health.

The article is contributed Dr. Kalyani Shrimali, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Indore.