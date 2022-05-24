Extended Puppy Pose (Uttana Shishosana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Extended Puppy Pose, also known as Uttana Shishosana, is a hybrid of Downward Dog and Child's Pose that can be performed as a variation of both. This pose, also known as Melting Heart Pose, stretches the spine, shoulders, upper back, and arms, making this pose great, especially for those who have back and shoulder pain. It is also believed to help you deal with stress and anxiety, as well as chronic tension and insomnia.
How To Perform Extended Puppy Pose?
Here's a step-by-step run-through of the Uttana Shishosana:
Come on all fours like a tabletop position with your shoulders over your wrists, your hips over your knees and the top of your feet on the mat.
Now, slowly walk your hands in front of you, lowering your chest to the ground. There should be a shoulder-width space between your hips and knees, lowering your forehead to the ground.
Press into the palms of your hands and elevate your elbows and forearms away from the ground to activate your arms. Draw your shoulder blades together behind your back and raise your hips to the ceiling.
Relax your neck and inhale deeply into your back, stretching your spine in both directions.
Stay in the pose for 5-10 breaths, and gently lift your forehead and walk your palms back towards your body to come to the initial position.
Modifications and tips:
Don't go straight into this pose. Try some warmup poses like the cat-cow pose
If you want to modify it, then place a blanket under your knees to support them if you feel uncomfortable
If you want to make it more challenging, place your elbows on blocks and lift your hands to pray over your head to deepen the stretch.
Benefits Of Extended Puppy Pose
Doing extended puppy pose regularly can help in multiple ways: