Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) is a heart-opening pose that extends your entire upper body and can help if you're suffering from back pain, shoulder tightness, or upper-body soreness.
Experts recommend moving carefully into this pose to avoid stressing your back. Make sure the backbend is distributed evenly across your spine. Bending your upper back is more difficult than bending your lower back. Consider extending your spine to provide more room between the vertebrae to open it up.
How To Do The Cobra Pose
Lie on a mat with your feet hip-distance apart and your hands beside your ribs.
Straighten your big toes and press down your feet into the floor to engage your quadriceps.
Rotate your inner thighs toward the ceiling to expand the lower back.
Lift your head and chest, rotating your shoulders back and forth, while lightly pressing down with your hands.
Maintain a long back of the neck and elevate your sternum rather than your chin when lifting your chin.
Straighten your arms while maintaining a shoulder distance from your ears. Maintain a small bend in your elbows at all times.
Release back to your mat to exit the stance.
Do the pose 4-5 times.
Benefits
Some of the common health benefits of the cobra pose are as follows:
One should be careful at all times while doing either yoga poses or any other form of exercise to avoid injuries. Here are some of the precautions that you should avoid while doing Bhujangasana or cobra pose: