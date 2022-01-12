Child's Pose (Balasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Child's pose or balasana/shishuasana is a beginner's pose that helps relax your mind and body. The name balasana comes from Sanskrit, bala meaning "young and child-like," and asana meaning "seat or a seated posture." It is an important resting posture that calms your senses. It's a basic yoga pose that teaches us that inaction can be just as beneficial as action and doing. It's an opportunity to pause, examine your situation, reconnect with your breath, and ready yourself to move on.
How To Do Child's Pose?
Here's how to this relaxing yoga pose:
Get down on your hands and knees on a mat.
Spread your knees as wide as your mat, keeping your big toes touching and the top of your feet on the floor.
Place your tummy between your thighs and press your forehead against the floor. The shoulders, jaw, and eyes should all be relaxed. The key to getting this relaxing effect is to find a comfortable spot for the forehead.
There are various arm options to choose from. You can either stretch your arms in front of you, palms facing the floor, or draw them back alongside your thighs, palms facing upwards.
The following are the most prevalent variants. For a shoulder release, stretch the arms forward with palms facing up, or bend the elbows so that the palms touch and the thumbs rest at the back of the neck. In this position, lean forward with your elbows.
Do whatever makes you feel more at ease. The second option feels good if you've been doing a lot of shoulder work.
Stay as long as you like, ultimately reconnecting with the constant inhales and exhales of your breath.
Benefits
Here are some of the health benefits of a child's pose that you should know about: