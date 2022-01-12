Child's Pose (Balasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Child's Pose (Balasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Child pose or Balasana can be beneficial for your health if done right. Here is a step-by-step guide for you to perform it correctly and the benefits it offers.

Child's pose or balasana/shishuasana is a beginner's pose that helps relax your mind and body. The name balasana comes from Sanskrit, bala meaning "young and child-like," and asana meaning "seat or a seated posture." It is an important resting posture that calms your senses. It's a basic yoga pose that teaches us that inaction can be just as beneficial as action and doing. It's an opportunity to pause, examine your situation, reconnect with your breath, and ready yourself to move on.

How To Do Child's Pose?

Here's how to this relaxing yoga pose:

Get down on your hands and knees on a mat. Spread your knees as wide as your mat, keeping your big toes touching and the top of your feet on the floor. Place your tummy between your thighs and press your forehead against the floor. The shoulders, jaw, and eyes should all be relaxed. The key to getting this relaxing effect is to find a comfortable spot for the forehead. There are various arm options to choose from. You can either stretch your arms in front of you, palms facing the floor, or draw them back alongside your thighs, palms facing upwards. The following are the most prevalent variants. For a shoulder release, stretch the arms forward with palms facing up, or bend the elbows so that the palms touch and the thumbs rest at the back of the neck. In this position, lean forward with your elbows. Do whatever makes you feel more at ease. The second option feels good if you've been doing a lot of shoulder work. Stay as long as you like, ultimately reconnecting with the constant inhales and exhales of your breath.

Benefits

Here are some of the health benefits of a child's pose that you should know about:

TRENDING NOW

The pose stretches your spine, thigh and hip muscles

Child's pose when combined with deep breathing techniques, can help relax your mind and reduce worry and exhaustion

Child's pose can increase blood circulation to your head

In this pose, the mild compression on your stomach can help to stimulate digestion

It is also beneficial for your lower back muscles, chest, hamstrings, and shoulders

Precautions

People often make mistakes while doing certain yoga poses. Here are some common mistakes people make and precautions they should take:

Don't bend your neck, stay in a neutral position to keep the pressure off it

Avoid doing this yoga pose if you have a knee injury

Keep your arms by your side if you have a shoulder injury

If you experience pain during the pose at any time, then ease out of it to avoid injuries

RECOMMENDED STORIES