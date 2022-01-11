Boat Pose (Navasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Boat Pose or Navasana/Naukasana has been named after the shape it takes that of a boat. The word constitutes two words 'Nauka' meaning boat and 'asana' meaning pose. It had been around for a long time before the yoga community began talking about core strength and tapping into the Pilates well for new crunches and leg lift variations. It's still one of the finest methods to work on your abdominal strength, which is essential for a variety of other yoga postures, particularly gravity-defying arm balances and inversions.
How To Do The Boat Pose?
Sit with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor
Slowly, raise your feet from the floor. Keep your knees bent in the beginning. Make sure that your shins are parallel to the ground. This pose should resemble a half-boat
Although your torso will naturally fall back, do not allow your spine to round
If you can do so without jeopardising your upper body's integrity, straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Maintain a V shape with your legs by keeping your torso as erect as possible
With your palms turned up, roll your shoulders back and straighten your arms nearly parallel to the floor
Try to keep your weight on your sitting bones. To keep the balance, concentrate on elevating your chest
Take at least five deep breaths
Exhale and release your legs. Then take a deep breath and sit up
On an exhalation, bring your feet down and sit with a straight spine, hanging on to your legs for a few breaths to come out of the posture
Benefits
Here are some of the health benefits of boat pose you should know of: