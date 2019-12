A sedentary lifestyle is dangerous. Regular exercise promotes overall fitness and keeps illnesses at bay. ©Shutterstock

Fitness is serious business. You have to be really dedicated and disciplined to stick to any fitness routine. It is a way of life that you adopt and embrace wholeheartedly.

As 2019 draws to a close, it is time to look back and take stock. How fit were you in the year that has just gone by? What steps did you take to ensure that you stay in a fit and healthy condition the whole year? We have devised a short fitness quiz that will give you an idea. Take the quiz and match the answers given below to know just how healthy your habits were.

THE FITNESS QUIZ

Take our fitness quiz to see where you stand.

1. Walking for health

a. You go for a 30-minute to 1 hour walk every day

b. You go for a walk whenever you have the time, maybe 3 times a week.

c. Never do it.

2. Hitting the gym

a. You never ever miss your gym session.

b. It all depends on time. You go when you have time.

c. You have never really given it a thought. Maybe you will go one day.

3. A morning stretching routine.

a. You always stretch like a cat after stepping out of bed.

b. You want to but it depends on whether you remember to do it or not.

c. Never, there is no time to waste on this fitness routine.

4. Taking the stairs

a. You always take the stairs. It’s more healthy

b. You take the stairs if you are not too tired.

c. Taking the stairs is not an option. It’s always the elevator.

5. Why drive when you can walk?

a. You always walk short distances for the sake of fitness.

b. Sometimes, but not always.

c. Never. Why walk when the car is there?

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder. For those of you who have answered most (C), your condition is pathetic. Please know that you are just inviting illnesses with your sedentary lifestyle. You must make a promise to yourself to be more responsible in 2020. Stay fit and stay happy.