Yasmin Karachiwala, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a fun buddy workout video with her son.

People are trying their best to hold themselves together during the difficult times of COVID-19 outbreak. While everyone is in a state of panic, the best way to deal with the current scenario is to divert your mind into doing something fruitful. When it comes to making good use of your lockdown time what can be a better way than working out and taking care of your health. Several health experts are emphasizing on the importance of exercising regularly especially during the times when you can’t step out. A lot of famous personalities are also inspiring their fans on social media by posting their workout videos. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is quite active on Instagram when it comes to uploading her fitness posts, shared a fun buddy workout video. It is for people who get bored while working out alone and often feel lazy to get back on their toes. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty works out with son during quarantine: You too can try these workouts with your kid

If you too need someone to motivate you and exercise with, take a look at these exercises Yasmin has suggested in her video, and work out together with your partner at home.

Squats

· Stand facing each other

· Hold each other’s hands, stay straight, and perform squats.

· Make sure that you keep your back and your elbows straight.

· Do it 25 times.

· On the 25th time, both of you hold the squat position and count till 20.

Reverse lunge to kick

· Stand next to your partner, while facing on the opposite side.

· Hold your partner’s hand and use the leg which is outside to lunge and kick.

· Repeat this almost 15 times

· Now switch sides to do it with the other leg.

Lateral jumps with hover holds

· One partner should be in a plank position.

· The other partner needs to jump to and fro over the person who is in the plank position.

· Do this 10 times.

· Now switch positions

Criss-cross

· Lie down on your spine with your feet against each other.

· Interlink your hands behind your head and keep your elbows wide.

· Now push your partner’s right foot with your left foot while keeping your leg straight. Your partner’s right leg’s knee should bend.

· Meanwhile rotate towards your right leg’s knee which is bending.

· Then switch sides.

· Perform about 10-15 rotations for either side.

Midas touch

· Face each other while maintaining a plank position.

· Make sure your body is in a straight line from head to heel.

· Now while staying in this position, touch one side of the partner’s shoulder with your hand. Return to the start position and touch the partner’s other side with your other hand.

· Repeat the process 10 times on each side.

Triceps dips

· Let your partner sit on the ground with his hands on the sides.

· Knees should be bent with a hip-width feet gap.

· Now his hips should be elevated from the ground with the support of his hands.

· You stand in front of him with your back facing towards him. Taking support of his knees, bend down towards the back side.

· Now perform tricep dips together by lifting up the bodies and coming back down to the starting position.

· But do not lift your legs.

· Repeat it 10-15 times.