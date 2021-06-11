You’re never too old to exercise and there’s no such thing as a good age to start working out. Age is just a number, and you can workout at any age. Doctors often advise seniors to do some sort of exercise in order to stay active. Celebrity fitness trainer and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala, who has trained many Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, has shared some exercises for the elderly. She says these upper and lower body workouts are inspired by her mother Kulsum Qureishi. Also Read - Drinking more tea improves attention and ability to perform complex tasks in older people

Lower Body Workout for the Elderly

Yasmin has 6 lower body exercises for seniors, which she divided the into two categories – the first 3 exercises are for those who have never exercised before and want to start, and the next 3 exercises are for them to do once they gain some strength. These include:

Seated Bent Knee Lift (10 reps each) Seated Knee Extension (10 reps each) Supported Standing Heel Lifts (10-15 reps) Seated Heel Lifts (10-15 reps) Standing Straight Leg Back (8-10 reps) Supported Standing Side Lift (8-10 reps each)

Watch Yasmin Karachiwala's video and help your parents try these exercises:

Upper Body Workout for the Elderly

Yasmin demonstrated the upper body workout for the elderly with the help of her mother. “My mom inspires me everyday and I hope today she can inspire you too,” she wrote. Exercises for the upper body include:

External Rotation (10-15 reps) Tricep Extension (10-15 each) Shoulder Circles & Reverse (15 reps each) Reverse Grip Bicep Curls (10-15 reps) ROM – Range of Motion (8-10 reps)

Yasmin shows how to do it in this video:

If you have any pain, the fitness trainer advises consulting your physician before doing these exercises. Yasmin asked fans to share these exercises with their loved ones and encourage them to be active.

Tips for elderly to stay safe during the pandemic

Studies and available data suggest that older adults are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A higher Covid mortality rate is also seen among the elderly. Considering this risk, health experts and government authorities have been advising the elderly population to avoid going to hospital for routine checkup or follow up and instead make tele-consultation with the healthcare provider, as far as possible. A government health advisory for the elderly population issued last year also suggest postponing elective surgeries like cataract surgery or total knee replacement during the pandemic.

If you have senior members at home, don’t let them go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places. Ensure that they get proper nutrition, stay hydrated and do some physical activities (make them try Yasmin Karachiwala’s exercises for the elderly).

Give them fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene and zinc to boost their immunity. They should also reduce their intake of sugar, fat, and processed foods, and incorporate more whole grains and lean proteins in their diet.

Social distancing can increase loneliness in senior citizens, so it is important to stay in touch with them. Talk to them regularly and help them connect with their friends and relatives over the phone or video calls. And make sure that that they take their medication on time.