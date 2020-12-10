Just taking a stroll or a brisk walk in a park can make you feel a lot better than not moving at all.

Can you exercise on your period, you may ask? Period is much more than blood; it can also cause some uncomfortable symptoms like cramps, bloating, mood swings, fatigue, and more. This makes a lot of people skip their workouts during this time of the month. But you should not let your period affect your fitness routine. In fact, exercising can actually help ease some of these symptoms. Also Read - Returning to the gym after a long break? Stay away from these 5 high-impact exercises

Studies have shown that exercise triggers the release of “feel-good hormones,” or endorphins, which helps elevate your mood and make you feel better. As endorphins are a natural painkiller, working out during this time may alleviate cramps, headache, or back pain associated with your period. Exercise increases circulation. Also Read - Irregular periods: 5 yoga poses to regulate your cycle

So, there’s no reason to skip out on your workouts during your period. Don’t stop exercising, but cut down on the intensity, especially if you’re feeling fatigued. Even if you’re experiencing painful periods, also called dysmenorrhea, do light exercises such as walking. It may help you decrease the symptoms. Also Read - Can't fathom working out daily? Exercising once or twice a week is enough to meet your goals

Now, let’s talk about the best and worst exercises to do when you have your period.

Exercises to do on your period

Usually, the first few days of the period are most uncomfortable, as bleeding is more during this time. So, focus on gentle movements and exercises and try varying your workouts during the week. Here are a few options to choose from:

Walking

If you don’t feel like hitting the gym or sitting and stretching on the yoga mat, just take a stroll or a brisk walk in a park. You will feel a lot better than not moving at all.

Running

When the period cramps get better, you can up the intensity of your workouts with a jog. Keep yourself hydrated and go slow. Take a break if you start to feel light-headed or giddy.

Pilates

Performing activities like yoga and Pilates just two to three days before your period can help relax your body and reduce cramping, muscular fatigue and soreness when you get the flow.

While doing Pilates during your period, you can choose the moves that suit your need. For example, if you’re suffering from lower back pain, roll-downs that stretch your spine and back may be helpful.

Yoga

Many yoga poses are known to help increase blood flow and circulation, which can help to prevent clotting. But it’s best to avoid inversions as some experts think it could lead to endometriosis – a painful condition in which the endometrium, tissue that usually lines the inside of your uterus, grows outside it, often in the pelvic area.

Swimming

Swimming is low-impact exercise that can help relax your body and help to relieve cramps caused by your period. However, consider using a tampon so you don’t bleed on your swimsuit.

Exercises to avoid on your period

Most women may need just some minor adjustments to their normal exercise routine during period. But there are some exercises that are better to be avoided during this time of the month.

Intense cardiovascular workout

The levels of progesterone and estrogen hormones are at their lowest during period, which can make you feel tired and less energetic. If you’re feeling unusually tired, it would be wise to avoid intense cardiovascular or endurance-type training as well as skill and precision training during these few days.

Inverted yoga poses

While most of the moves in yoga are totally fine to do during your period, inverted poses (which involve standing on your head) should be avoided, according to Greg Justice, certified personal trainer, exercise physiologist, and author of Mind Your Own Fitness.

Specifically, shoulder stands, headstands, and the plough pose are a no-no during this time.

Justice explains to a women’s health magazine that standing on your head can lead to vascular congestion in your uterus, which results in excessive menstrual flow.

Moves that make your symptoms worse

Also avoid movements or exercises that make your symptoms worse. For example, if you’re having pelvic pain, performing squats may cause discomfort. And if you’re experiencing severe cramps, crunches may make it more uncomfortable. It is also advisable to avoid exercises that require intense or prolonged bouts of activity. Also, helpful if you experience fatigue, reduce your workout time.