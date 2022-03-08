International Women's Day 2022: 5 Self-Defence Moves Every Woman Needs To Know

Walking home alone and feeling uneasy? Getting a weird vibe from a stranger on the bus? Many of us have been there. Self-defense moves every woman needs to know.

Dear ladies! It's that day of the year when we celebrate womanhood and make it a special day for them. But, wait, still today, the women in our society face issues related to their safety. Be it a night cab ride or an early morning walk, a woman face harassment in many ways. According to a recent survey of 1,000 women nationwide, 81 percent reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment, assault, or both in their lifetime. The report added that women complained about verbal harassment as one of the most common issues, followed by touched or groped problems and some even spoke about the sexual assault they face on a daily basis.

Are you also someone who has been a victim of sexual assault or felt physically unsafe in any of the above-mentioned ways? Don't worry, we get you. Here are some of the self-defensive moves to help you feel empowered to defend yourself in any situation.

Self-Defence Strategies Every Woman Needs to Know

Self-defence is protection that every woman should know. Be it verbal harassment or physical, there are certain moments in life when a woman will feel the need for learning and use self-defensive movements. Just make sure to use all of your force and aggression during execution. To start with, try these easy and effective self-defence moves whenever someone tries to make a wrong approach towards you:

Hammer Strike

Do you know you can actually use your car keys to defend a bad person from harassing you? Yes, you can keep yourself safe using certain moves with the help of the car keys, and it is one of the easiest ways to defend yourself.

How To Do It?

Hold your key ring in a tight fist, like holding a hammer, with keys extending from the side of your hand. Now, thrust downward toward your target. This is one of the easiest and most common self-defensive moves that you can try.

Groin Kick

Another move is a groin kick. This particular move may deliver enough force (strong enough to keep you safe) to paralyze your attacker (in any of the ways), making your escape possible, if you are feeling unsafe at any point in time.

How To Do It?

First, take a stable position, not very far from your attacker, now Lift your dominant leg off the ground and begin to drive your knee upward. Then, slowly extend your dominant leg, drive your hips forward, slightly lean back, and kick forcefully, making contact between your lower shin or ball of your foot and the attacker's groin area. This is a very strong move that you can try.

Elbow Strike

Feeling unsafe with someone's touch? try elbow strike and let that person know how strong you are! Try this move when your attacker is in close range and you are not able to get enough momentum to throw a strong punch or kick. Use your elbow to protect yourself.

How To Do It?

Take a stable stand and position with a strong core and legs to ensure a powerful blow. Now, bend your arm to your elbow level, shift your weight forward, and strike your elbow into your attacker's neck, jawline, chin, or temple. These are all effective targets.