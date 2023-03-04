World Obesity Day 2023: 4 Fitness Guru Tips To Manage Obesity

People with a BMI of 27.5 Kg/m2 or higher are categorized as obese.

Obesity: Fitness guru shares tips to eliminate this surging lifestyle disease.

World Obesity Day is observed to enhance awareness about the surging challenge of obesity and its impact on health. Obesity is not a disease but a lifestyle disorder that has emerged from our choices regarding what we consume and how much we exercise. It is a challenge that has been evolving rapidly in recent years and is now ranked among one of the primary causes of preventable deaths across the globe. What's surprising is that over 50 years ago, there was no such disease as obesity as during that time, individuals led more active lives and did not have access to the high-calorie, processed foods we currently have.

However, despite the significant challenges that our current lifestyle and obesity pose to our health, they can be overcome by following these simple strategies in our day-to-day life, suggested byFitness Guru Aminder Singh, Founder of Team Aminder.

A proficient fitness coach can do wonders: Another essential element of fighting obesity is picking a fitness coach with the required knowledge and expertise. Here, it gets crucial to understand the difference between a trainer and a teacher. While many individuals in the market claim to be fitness coaches, they need to gain the essential qualifications and experience. Hence, shortlisting a coach with the necessary expertise is pivotal to advising us on the right path. Keep your calorie intake in check: To combat obesity, we must comprehend that our calorie intake should be proportional to our physical activity. This implies that we must live more actively and eat nutritious meals. A healthy lifestyle is built on good nutrition and regular exercise. Disregarding either of these pillars will negatively influence our overall health. Aim for natural weight loss: It is also essential to note that the emphasis should be on natural weight loss strategies rather than opting for cosmetic surgeries like liposuction. While these surgeries may yield temporary results, they can be detrimental in the long run. Instead, we must focus on weight loss techniques that are sustainable and healthy. Make sustainable changes in your lifestyle: One of the most productive methods to fight obesity is to enlighten ourselves about the significance of healthy living. We need to be conscious of the nutritional value of the food we consume and comprehend the impact of our choices on our health.

Conclusion

World Obesity Day serves as a reminder that obesity is not just an individual problem but a societal challenge that demands collaborative action. By encouraging healthy lifestyles and making healthy choices more manageable, we can prevent and address obesity, enhance overall health outcomes, and lessen the burden on healthcare frameworks.