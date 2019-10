It is easy to put on weight, but very difficult to lose it. Obesity is defined as a condition where excessive fat is accumulated in the body. This stored fat increases the weight of a person as well as the risk of many diseases including stroke and heart attack. There are various factors that could cause obesity. Physical inactivity, bad food habits, genetics, frequency of eating, medications and psychological factors can cause this condition. At times, underlying diseases like polycystic ovary syndrome, hypothyroidism, insulin resistance, and Cushing’s syndrome may also lead to obesity. According to the World Health Organisation, if your body mass index (BMI) is greater than or equal to 30, then you fall under the category of obese. BMI is the measure of body fat based on height and weight.

Every year, countries across the world celebrate World Obesity Day on 11th October with the aim of increasing awarness of this health condition. But still, much remains to be done.

Yoga can help you lose weight

There is a huge market for slimming treatments, but not all are effective. While people are currently working on exploring new techniques that can help in reducing weight, there are others who believe that yoga may be helpful in dealing with obesity. Yoga involves physical activities called asanas that help in burning off excess calories, improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression

Here are some of the asanas that may help in reducing your weight. On this World Obesity Day, take a pledge to make yoga a part of your life.

Wind Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

This is a reclined posture that helps in releasing digestive gases from the intestine and stomach. It improves digestion and eases bowel movement. With better digestion, your risk of gaining weight also goes down.

How to perform this asana: In order to perform this asana, you need to lie down on the floor, bend your knees and raise the thighs up towards the abdominal muscle. Hold yourself in that position for 15 seconds. Slowly, extend your leg back on the floor. Repeat this movement 5-10 times. It is best to perform this asana on an empty stomach, as food in the stomach could block the release of gases.

Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

Chronic stress, or poorly managed stress, can increase the cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol stimulates your appetite and can make you feel hungrier. As you eat more, you increase your risk of obesity. By performing this asana, you are reducing your stress and anxiety levels.

How to perform this asana: To perform this pose, you need to sit straight and bend your left knee, so that your left leg is placed under the right hip. Bend your right knee and place your folded right leg over the left thigh. Now, fold your left arm and place it at the centre of your back, meeting the extended right hand reaching behind. Lock the fingers of both your hands. Try to hold this position for 30 seconds.

Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana) posture helps in improving digestion by strengthening the stomach and intestine walls. These walls are responsible for moving the food through the digestive system. If these walls are weak, then the food would not be digested properly and this will cause obesity.

How to perform this asana Sit on the ground with your spine and legs extended. Inhale and extend your hands up in the air. As you exhale, bend forwards, place your forehead on the thighs and try to touch your feet. Hold this posture for 30 seconds.

Diamond pose (Vajrasana)

Practicing Diamond pose or Vajrasana for 15-20 minutes immediately after a meal is very helpful in trimming belly fat. It is probably the easiest pose that you can try to regulate your weight. Just like Wind Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana), Diamond pose also helps in releasing digestive gases from the intestine and stomach. Along with improving the digestive system, it also improves posture of an individual.

How to perform this asana: Kneel down and try to keep your back straight. Sit over the heels, facing forward and hands on the knees. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing.

Peacock Pose (Mayurasana)

It’s time to shed those extra kilos by performing the Peacock Pose (Mayurasana). The peacock pose tones the abdominal muscles, arm muscles, back muscles and thigh muscles. Toxins that have been accumulated in your body due to poor eating habits and less physical work can be removed using this pose. It stretches almost all the body parts and helps shrug off fats and other unwanted elements from the body.

How to perform this asana: Kneel down and sit on your heels. Keep your hands on the floor, and place your elbow pressed against your belly. Raise your legs from behind and stretch them. Hold your body on your hands and try to keep your legs parallel to the floor.

Mill Churning Pose (Chakki Chalanasana)

Mill Churning Pose, or Chakki Chalanasana, is a pose where a person mimics the movements of a manually moved wheat grinder. This pose helps in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. It also stretches and tones the leg and arm muscles. By mimicking the movement, you are reducing abdominal fat. This movement massages the intestines and other organs in the abdomen, thus improving digestion.

How to perform this asana: Sit tall on the floor with your legs as wide as possible. Now, extend your arms in front of the shoulder and look at your fingers. Take a deep breath and move your hands along an imaginary circle. Perform 20 rounds in both anti-clockwise and clockwise direction.