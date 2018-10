Struggling to shed off those extra kilos that refuse to budge? Now, include 1 teaspoon of cumin every day in your tailor-made, portion-controlled healthy eating plan. A study done at the Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, Iran, revealed that this traditional Indian spice can help you lose weight, bring down body fat, and also improve your lipid profile. At the end of this 3-month research it was found out that the participants who were having 3 grams of cumin every day lost 1 and a half kilo more than those who didn’t. The cumin group also showed a 14.44 per cent dip in their body fat. Here is how cumin helps you fight obesity.

The way cumin works

This Indian spice is loaded with phytosterols, plant chemicals that slow down the absorption of cholesterol in the body. Scientists also speculate that cumin, with its anti-inflammatory properties can prevent inflammation-induced obesity. Also, experts think that cumin revs up our metabolism temporarily, which, in turn, helps in melting away belly fat.

Health benefits of cumin apart from weight-loss

The study done by the Iranian University found that the levels of triglycerides dropped by 23 points in the cumin group, while those in the control group experienced a drop only by 5 points. The LDL or bad cholesterol count of those who took cumin also dropped by 10 points. Apart from these, cumin is also known to boost digestion, and prevent flatulence.

3 interesting ways to have cumin

Lose weight and pamper your taste buds by adding cumin to your meals. Here are some interesting options.

• Add a few teaspoons of cumin powder while cooking your favourite veggies: Cauliflower, pumpkin, sweet potato, etc.

• You can also add a dash of cumin powder to your sandwich spread.

• Soak 2 teaspoons of cumin seeds overnight and then boil the water. Filter out the seeds and squeeze a dash of lemon to this water. Have this every morning and you will see the result soon.