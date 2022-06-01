Why Is World Milk Day Celebrated: Theme, Objectives And Significance

World Milk Day 2022

Do you know that more than 6 billion people consume dairy products, including milk, globally?

The Food & Agriculture Organization establishes World Milk Day to acknowledge the importance of milk as a global food. It has been celebrated on June 1 each year since 2001. June one was chosen because several countries were already celebrating milk day. Celebrations are done globally with an increment in several nations and activities every year, providing a chance for everybody concerned within the sector to participate. Dr Praveen Gupta, Paediatrician & General Physician, explains why this day is celebrated, the theme for this year, its objectives and its significance.

Why Is World Milk Day Celebrated?

This day is celebrated to bring attention to activities connected with the dairy sector. Milk is the source of all nutrients with health benefits. It has excellent nourishing value and contains calcium, protein, fat, etc. Milk is beneficial for every one of all age groups. Milk completes a balanced diet. Cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep and camels are milk sources.

Global Milk Market

The global dairy farm market is a vital element of the worldwide economy and has more significant importance within the Indian economic setup. India has additionally become the biggest milk producer globally, followed by the U.S.A., China, and West Pakistan and accounts for 22% of worldwide milk production.

Milk And The Indian Economy

India's economy is highly dependent on agricultural production. Among all, dairy farm plays a significant role in Indian society. India has the world's largest dairy farm herd with over 300 million bovines, manufacturing 187 million tons of milk. As a result, India tops the index among all the nations in the production and consumption of milk.

World Milk Day: Theme For 2022

The theme for World Milk Day 2022 is to get aware of the temperature change crisis and how the dairy farm sector will trim back its effect on the planet. The goal is to acquire 'Dairy Net Zero' by lowering greenhouse emissions over thirty years and raising waste management to make the dairy farm sector sustainable.

Objectives

To offer data regarding the need and importance of milk in a human being's life.

People do several activities to support the dairy sector.

To raise awareness, several activities are conducted.

Contribution to the dairy sector is celebrated and awarded.

To spread awareness of nutrients in milk among people.

Importance Of World Milk Day

The main agenda of the celebration is to bring awareness among people of the importance of milk. Milk is the first food consumed by every newborn. Milk is the source of every nutrient that a body requires the most. Mother's milk is the best source of all nutrients and immunity building cells for the newborn baby. About 1 billion people worldwide are dependent on the dairy sector.

Conclusion

World Milk Day is celebrated worldwide to bring awareness about the importance of milk consumption. It is suitable for improving memory, making bones strong, and providing energy. Milk is a complete food. This day allows giving importance to the dairy sector and its people. It includes awareness about the dairy sector as a responsible part of food production and a support system for livelihoods and communities.