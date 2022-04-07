World Health Day: Technological Advancements Are Increasing People's Level Of Wellness And Fitness

Technological advancements are slowly changing the face of every sphere of life, including fitness. Online apps and gadgets have increased people's way of wellness and fitness.

Technological advancements are increasing people's level of wellness and fitness. We are seeing a lot of fitness apps, gym management software, gadgets, and wearables entering the market and creating all the buzz. The research firm Reports and Data predicts that the annual revenues for the fitness app market will reach $14.64 billion by 2027 with around 100.2 million fitness app users by 2024.

How Technology Has Changed Fitness For Good?

From workouts at home to evaluating your health through various apps, fitness is highly impacted by artificial intelligence. Getting in shape and maintaining a well-structured routine is facilitated by it. In the wake of the pandemic, people have become more concerned about their health and have taken steps to keep fit.

AI-driven Diet Planning

Fitness objectives can't be achieved without the right diet. Individually tailored diet diagrams are generated based on AI-based apps, and reminders are sent periodically to remind users to keep on track with their diet. These applications map and predict an individual's progress, and if changes are necessary, they affect and improvise them automatically. It's as if you have your health advisor with you at all times. To develop proprietary algorithms that are compatible with major fitness trackers, this AI-based software made use of data taken from these devices.

AI-based Personal Trainer

Following the pandemic, working out at home has become increasingly popular. But is it possible to do the correct set of exercises and make a diet plan without having a trainer? Yes, thanks to artificial intelligence. The number of apps designed to help you keep healthy, including those that offer fitness plans and dietary advice, continues to grow. It requires using your phone's camera, and you can get real-time feedback on your posture as you work out. With the camera and the app, you can determine if the posture is correct or not and also find out how to exercise correctly. Artificial intelligence integrated with fitness applications provides the best approach for those wanting to reach their fitness goals.

Smart Gadgets

AI-driven gadgets such as fitness trackers, wristbands, Intelligence footwear, smartwatches, and many more devices generate data important for enhancing health outcomes for individuals. Data collected from the individual can be analyzed and evaluated to determine an action plan to get better. Gadgets like these collect and store all the data and keep you posted on the results, so you can see for yourself how much better your health has become. It would not have been predicted two decades ago that there would be wearables with a sensor in them. Many clothing companies are now making clothes with sensors built-in. These sensors are collecting and process data in real-time.

Fitness Anytime And Anywhere

With AI in your pocket, you can work wherever and whenever you want. All you need to do is open the particular application, and you don't need high-end equipment to achieve the perfect shape. It saves time by eliminating the need to go to the gym for fitness goals. If you are more concerned about your health and can't afford to miss a workout during the holidays, then AI will be of assistance.

(The article is contributed by Mr Sahil Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, Fitelo)