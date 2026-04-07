World Health Day 2026: Experts share smart tips to live better without overspending

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World Health Day 2026: Healthy living does not necessarily involve spending money in gym membership, buying expensive supplements and buying high quality organic foods. According to the healthcare professionals you can make small and regular lifestyle modifications to live better without straining your pocket. As the cost of living increases it is now more than ever that affordable and practical health practices are being embraced.
Science helps us prevent illness, strengthen care, and protect communities. This #WorldHealthDay 2026, let's back evidence and teamwork for a healthier #SouthAfrica. Share one way science supports your health. pic.twitter.com/0UQuMgMSQF
WHO South Africa (@WHOSouthAfrica) April 1, 2026
The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified maintaining a balanced diet and physical exercise as two of the best preventive measures against chronic diseases. Similarly the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also points out that simple lifestyle adjustments can greatly enhance overall health. As we celebrate World Health Day 2026which is observed every year on April 7 to highlight the importance of global health awareness, let's take a closer look at what experts share on smart ways to live better without overspending.
Living a healthy lifestyle on a budget can be a challenge especially with the price of food and fees for gyms spiking in metropolitan cities. Don't worry we've got your back, Dr. Diksha Goyal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram shared some practical tips to live better without overspending.
World Health Day (7 April)https://t.co/H235DZCfZk#StandWithScience#WorldHealthDay
Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) April 3, 2026
According to Dr. Goyal healthy eating does not necessarily imply the purchase of the costly superfoods because the same nutritional value can be offered at reduced prices through smart replacements. Here are some ways you can swap foods that are more affordable:
Having healthier alternatives to your favorite meals or snacks can create better nutritious habits for your life. Check out some healthy swaps you can add to your routine in our article!https://t.co/H4UWqaEdnW#Nutrition#HealthySwaps#HealthyHabits
NCHPAD (@NCHPAD) March 17, 2025
You do not have to go to a gym to keep fit Dr. Goyal says that the following home exercises are no less efficient when performed regularly. Check out some of these home workouts to live better:
You don't need to workout at a gym to be fit. Try these exercizes at home. https://t.co/f3icFYVQYQpic.twitter.com/4dXfDeg0MU
bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) August 2, 2018
In addition to eating and physical activity there are easy everyday habits which can enhance your general life quality. Here are some simple everyday habits Dr. Goyal recommends:
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes and obesity are to a great extent preventable through lifestyle modification. Similarly other studies have showed that the benefits of small changes in eating habits and physical activity may result in important changes in health in the long run. It is all about sustainable practices and not easy solutions. It does not necessarily require expensive solutions but consistency and making informed choices are essential.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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